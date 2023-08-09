Manchin Announces $2.5 Million for Advanced Imaging and Chemical Analysis Equipment at West Virginia University

August 09, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,500,000 from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for West Virginia University (WVU) to purchase a focused ion-beam scanning electron microscope for research in standards development and materials optimization in energy systems, manufacturing, and fundamental neuroscience and life science studies. This federal award is one of the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests Senator Manchin secured on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2023 funding bill.

“West Virginia University continues to be a leader in science and innovation, and I am thrilled NIST is investing more than $2.5 million to advance these efforts. This funding will be used to create images that will ultimately lead to significant breakthroughs in neurological medicine, eye disease, fuel cells for the hydrogen economy and space exploration. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that bolster cutting-edge research and technology at our universities across West Virginia,” Senator Manchin said.

The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provides an opportunity for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.