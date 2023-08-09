Manchin Announces More Than $657K for Affordable Housing for West Virginia Seniors
Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $657,910 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for 13 West Virginia housing organizations and facilities across the state to provide affordable housing for low-income seniors.
“Access to quality, affordable housing is critical to the health and well-being of West Virginia’s seniors,” said Senator Manchin. “This funding will support communities across the Mountain State who provide safe housing for low-income seniors. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for additional resources to ensure every West Virginian has a roof over their head, regardless of their situation.”
This program supports low-income seniors at HUD-assisted multifamily properties by promoting health and wellness and supporting residents as they age in place in an independent housing setting.
Individual awards listed below:
- $127,703—Unity Housing Apartments
- $66,008—Martinsburg Senior Towers
- $63,482—Highlawn Senior Apartments
- $59,545—National Church Residences of Montgomery
- $53,935—Baughman Towers Senior Apartments
- $52,987—West Virginian Manor
- $41,212—Manor House Apartments
- $34,375—Agsten Manor
- $27,243—Marion Unity
- $25,644—Brooks Manor
- $10,977—Mountain Terrace
- $10,659—Alderson Manor Apartments
- $5,463—Unity Housing
