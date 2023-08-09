Manchin Announces More Than $657K for Affordable Housing for West Virginia Seniors

August 09, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $657,910 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for 13 West Virginia housing organizations and facilities across the state to provide affordable housing for low-income seniors.

“Access to quality, affordable housing is critical to the health and well-being of West Virginia’s seniors,” said Senator Manchin. “This funding will support communities across the Mountain State who provide safe housing for low-income seniors. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for additional resources to ensure every West Virginian has a roof over their head, regardless of their situation.”

This program supports low-income seniors at HUD-assisted multifamily properties by promoting health and wellness and supporting residents as they age in place in an independent housing setting.

Individual awards listed below: