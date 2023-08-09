Submit Release
Manchin Announces More Than $657K for Affordable Housing for West Virginia Seniors

August 09, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $657,910 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for 13 West Virginia housing organizations and facilities across the state to provide affordable housing for low-income seniors.

“Access to quality, affordable housing is critical to the health and well-being of West Virginia’s seniors,” said Senator Manchin. “This funding will support communities across the Mountain State who provide safe housing for low-income seniors. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for additional resources to ensure every West Virginian has a roof over their head, regardless of their situation.”

This program supports low-income seniors at HUD-assisted multifamily properties by promoting health and wellness and supporting residents as they age in place in an independent housing setting.

Individual awards listed below:

  • $127,703—Unity Housing Apartments
  • $66,008—Martinsburg Senior Towers
  • $63,482—Highlawn Senior Apartments
  • $59,545—National Church Residences of Montgomery
  • $53,935—Baughman Towers Senior Apartments
  • $52,987—West Virginian Manor
  • $41,212—Manor House Apartments
  • $34,375—Agsten Manor
  • $27,243—Marion Unity
  • $25,644—Brooks Manor
  • $10,977—Mountain Terrace
  • $10,659—Alderson Manor Apartments
  • $5,463—Unity Housing
