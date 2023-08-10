Fitness Expert Colleen Riddle Releases Fit Pickleballer's Injury Prevention Program to Combat Rising Injury Rates
The pickleball community is abuzz with excitement as fitness expert and pickleball enthusiast Colleen Riddle unveils a solution to rising pickleball injuries.
Colleen’s program has been a game-changer for my performance on the court. As an avid pickleball player, I was looking for ways to improve my overall fitness level, while also preventing injuries.”SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent article in Forbes, Americans are projected to spend between $250 million and $500 million on costs related to pickleball injuries this year. This alarming statistic underscores the urgency of raising awareness about this topic, making the Fit Pickleballer's Injury Prevention Program an essential solution for players seeking to protect their health and well-being.
— Sarah R.
This groundbreaking initiative is designed to elevate pickleball players' performance while safeguarding against injuries, creating a new era of health and vitality in the dynamic world of pickleball, the fastest growing sport in America.
The Fit Pickleballer's Injury Prevention Program is a comprehensive fitness solution, meticulously crafted to cater to the unique needs of pickleball players. With over 17 years of expertise in the fitness industry, founder Colleen Riddle has designed a program that seamlessly integrates fitness principles with the dynamic world of pickleball.
Riddle’s program features innovative hands-free bands that target pickleball-specific muscles, enhancing strength, agility, and overall gameplay. Tailored at-home workout videos, each taking less than 7 minutes, are designed to prevent injuries and boost on-court performance.
"I'm very excited to offer this program to the pickleball community," said Riddle. "I kept the program simple, yet extremely effective so that everyone can do it. I truly believe that it can make a difference in the lives of pickleball players by helping them stay healthy and injury-free."
For more information about the Fit Pickleballer's Injury Prevention Program, please visit www.fitpickleballer.com.
For media inquiries and interviews, please contact:
Colleen Riddle
Fit Pickleballer
+1 850-598-7263
colleen@colleenriddle.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Fit Pickleballer's Injury Prevention Program Overview