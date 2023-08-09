Update No. 2: VSP provides update on St. Johnsbury shooting and related police operation in Lyndonville

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

VSP provides update on St. Johnsbury shooting and related police operation in Lyndonville

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vermont (Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023) — The Vermont State Police and multiple other law-enforcement agencies are continuing to investigate a shooting that took place Friday night, Aug. 4, 2023, in an apartment at 57 Harrison Avenue in St. Johnsbury.

During the investigation, troopers on Tuesday, Aug. 8, located Melinda Mitchell, 32, of Lyndonville at a store on Broad Street in violation of her conditions of release, which included a 24-hour curfew. She was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a small amount of fentanyl and cocaine. State police contacted Vermont Probation and Parole, and Mitchell was jailed for violating probation.

Later Tuesday, police conducted an operation centered on 223 Broad St. in Lyndonville to search for individuals and evidence that might be connected to the Harrison Avenue shooting. The one person arrested during this operation, Jared Bradley, 42, of St. Johnsbury, is not believed to be connected to the ongoing case.

Mitchell appeared Wednesday afternoon in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury on the probation violation. She also has been issued a citation to appear at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11, 2023, to answer charges of possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine, and resisting arrest.

The shooting investigation remains active and involves members of the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Narcotics Investigation Unit, the Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury police departments, the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Investigators believe this shooting was drug-related.

Police are continuing to work to identify the two men who were shot and wounded along with other individuals involved in this incident. One of the wounded men has been discharged from Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, while the other remains hospitalized.

VSP continues to ask that anyone who might have information related to this case call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111, or provide an anonymous tips online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. The Vermont State Police will continue to provide updates as the investigation progresses.

***Update No. 1, 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023***

A police operation Tuesday night in Lyndonville has concluded.

Broad Street was closed for about 30 minutes and has since reopened. Jared Bradley, 42, of St. Johnsbury was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Vermont Parole Board that was issued July 24. The warrant was unconnected to the ongoing investigation that prompted Tuesday night’s police activity.

The Vermont State Police thanks local law enforcement and members of the public for their assistance and cooperation. VSP will release further information as the investigation progresses.

***Initial news release on Lyndonville police operation, 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023***

The Vermont State Police, with the assistance of local law enforcement, is conducting an operation Tuesday night, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lyndonville.

The police activity is part of an active and ongoing investigation related to reports of criminal activity in the Northeast Kingdom. The operation is taking place on Broad Street between Red Village Road and Passumpsic Street, in the vicinity of the McDonald’s restaurant. Broad Street, also known as U.S. Route 5, is closed in the area during the operation.

Multiple components of the Vermont State Police are involved, including the Tactical Services Unit, Narcotics Investigation Unit, Crisis Negotiation Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and Field Force Division. The Lyndonville Police Department is providing assistance.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while this operation is underway. The police response is focused on the specific location in question, and there is no indication of a danger to the broader community.

No additional details are currently available. The state police will provide further information at the appropriate time.

***Initial news release on St. Johnsbury shooting, 3:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday evening, Aug. 04, 2023, in St. Johnsbury.

The shooting occurred just minutes after 9 p.m. at 57 Harrison Avenue, inside apartment #3. An area neighbor called the St. Johnsbury Police Department to report hearing gunshots. Police responded and discovered two male subjects had been shot and wounded. It was reported that three unknown men entered the apartment and began shooting at occupants within the apartment. The shooters then fled the scene possibly in a black SUV, unknown make, model or registration. The two wounded men were transported to the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. They were both later transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center where they are in critical condition. Their names are not being released at this time.

The Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is now leading the shooting investigation with assistance from both the VSP Field Force and Crime Scene Search Team as well as the St. Johnsbury Police Department.

At this early point of the investigation the incident appears to be a specific targeted event and not a random shooting.

No additional information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

Anyone who might have information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

