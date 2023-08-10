Speak Up Illinois to Expand Farm, Rural and Downstate Vote in Springfield and Washington
Increase voter participation from the rural and downstate areas of our state and we’ll see their strength and character reflected in our government”MUNDELEIN, IL, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Speak Up Illinois has been formed to increase the voice and vote of Illinois’ farm, rural and downstate communities.
Speak Up Illinois believes that those who live outside of Cook County and the Chicago Metropolitan Area, have a message to send their local officials, along with those in Springfield and in Washington.
“The logo portrays a beautiful Illinois sunrise, to remind everyone that a new day is dawning in this state,” said Paul Hurst, who is Director of Communications for the organization.
“It begins with a wake-up call from the less populous areas of Illinois, whose voices are too often sun-setted by the centers of political power and the corruption that comes with. Farmers, rural business owners and downstate community members in nearly a hundred Illinois counties, need to be heard from. By supporting Speak Up Illinois, we can make sure they are, starting with the coming election cycle.”
Its premise is simple: Increase voter participation from the rural and downstate areas of our state and we’ll see their strength and character reflected in our government. Increased voter participation increases representation and Illinois needs better ideas and some better public servants. Cultivating the voice and growing the vote among our rural residents, is how Illinois’ needed transformation can become a reality.
Something more powerful than “politics as usual” is rising above the horizon. Speak Up Illinois has a plan that will infuse our government with the grit, determination and common sense we see in our rural and downstate communities. It's time for the people we send to represent us, to match that strength and character. When we do that, Illinois will be better for everyone, including those who call Chicago and the Collar Counties their home.
Speak up Illinois is an Independent Expenditure PAC, committed to increasing the vote from Illinois' less population-dense areas. It does not make direct contributions or coordinated expenditures for political candidates.
