Acquaintance with the activities of the "WeBuild" Stone and Gravel Production Enterprise

TAJIKISTAN, August 9 - On August 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, at the Rogun hydroelectric power station, got acquainted with the activities of the "WeBuild" Group Stone and Gravel Production Enterprise.

The enterprise consists of 3 production lines and produces 3000 tons of materials per hour with parameters 0-300, 150-40 and 0-40 millimeters.

For the production of stone and gravel from reserve warehouses, alluvial materials with a parameter of 0-700 millimeters, stored in shaft No. 15, are delivered to the Stone and Gravel Plant by means of heavy machines.

At the first stage, the transported material passes through the sections of the stone crusher and conveyor lines.

In the second part of the production line, processed materials pass through cone crushers and are separated on production sieves according to parameters 20-40, 5-20 and 0-5 mm.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that since March 2023, the enterprise has begun production of spray materials with parameters of 0-10, 0-40 and 5-40 millimeters, used in the lower and upper parts of the main hydroelectric dam.

According to experts, in accordance with the requirements of world standards, the content of silt in gravel should be no more than 1 percent, and in sand no more than 3 percent.

The accumulated material is transported from the underground tunnel to the 3rd production line by a rubber conveyor with a moving belt to meet the standard requirements for re-washing.

Work on the construction of the stone and gravel production site was carried out in 2018 by the foreign company "WeBuild", and in 2021 the production of building materials began.