SB372 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-08-09

WISCONSIN, August 9 - An Act to repeal 175.35 (1) (b); to renumber 175.35 (2) (a), (b), (c) and (d) and 175.35 (2j); to renumber and amend 175.35 (2) (intro.) and 175.35 (2i); to amend 20.455 (2) (gr), 175.35 (title), 175.35 (1) (at), 175.35 (2g) (a), 175.35 (2g) (b) 1., 175.35 (2g) (b) 2., 175.35 (2k) (ar) 2., 175.35 (2k) (c) 2. a., 175.35 (2k) (c) 2. b., 175.35 (2k) (g), 175.35 (2k) (h), 175.35 (2L), 175.35 (2t) (a), (b) and (c), 175.35 (3) (b) 2., 175.60 (7) (d), 175.60 (15) (b) 4. b., 938.208 (1) (b), 938.34 (4m) (b) 2., 938.341, 941.237 (1) (d), 941.296 (1) (b), 968.20 (3) (b), 971.17 (1g) and 973.176 (1); and to create 175.33, 175.35 (1) (br), 175.35 (2) (bm), 175.35 (2) (cm) (intro.), 175.35 (2i) (b) 2., 175.35 (2j) (b) and 941.29 (1m) (dm), (dn) and (do) of the statutes; Relating to: sales and transfers of firearms and providing a penalty. (FE)

