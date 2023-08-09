Submit Release
SB380 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2023-08-09

WISCONSIN, August 9 - An Act to repeal 36.11 (27), 39.28 (6), 39.30 (2) (intro.), (a) and (b), 39.30 (2) (f) and 39.30 (3m) and (4); to amend 20.285 (1) (e), 36.66 (1) (a), 36.66 (2), 36.66 (3) (a) and (c), 36.66 (4), 36.66 (5), 36.66 (6) (a) (intro.), 36.66 (6) (b), 38.42 (1) (a), 38.42 (3) (c), 38.42 (6) (b), 39.285 (title), 39.30 (2) (title), 39.30 (2) (d), 39.30 (2) (e), 39.39 (2) (b), 39.435 (1), 39.435 (2), 39.435 (3), 39.435 (4) (a) and 39.435 (8); to repeal and recreate 39.30 (3); and to create 36.66 (1) (c), 39.285 (4), 39.30 (1m), 39.30 (2) (g) and 39.435 (2m) of the statutes; Relating to: Wisconsin grants and other financial aid for higher education. (FE)

Status: S - Universities and Revenue

