SB382 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2023-08-09

WISCONSIN, August 9 - An Act to amend 71.05 (1) (am), 71.05 (1) (an), 71.05 (6) (b) 4. (intro.), 71.05 (6) (b) 54. (intro.) and 71.83 (1) (a) 6.; and to create 71.05 (6) (b) 54m. and 71.05 (6) (b) 54mn. of the statutes; Relating to: an increase and expansion of the retirement income subtraction. (FE)

Status: S - Universities and Revenue

