Token Communities, Ltd. Announces New Head of China Operations

BRADENTON, Fla., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Token Communities, Ltd. (Symbol: TKCM, “Token Communities” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company’s subsidiary Elements of Health and Wellness Inc. has retained Lorraine Law as the new head of operations to develop and manage the Greater China Market, including Hong Kong and Macau. Ms. Law has a very extensive background and experience in public company affairs and business development. She is fluent in Chinese, Cantonese and English, and graduated from Wuhan University, and has received accreditations from Boston University’s Business Administration Program, and ESC Clermont Graduate School of Management ( France ). Ms. Law will be assisting our CEO, David Chen to develop the Greater China Market, including recruiting new distributors, designing nationwide advertising campaign, government relations and operation compliance.



David Chen, CEO of the Company commented, “We are excited to have Ms. Law join the Company. We look forward to having someone with her expertise in the China Markets as we grow the Company.”

About the Company

Token Communities, Ltd., through its subsidiary Elements of Health and Wellness is actively engaged in the Health and Wellness Sector marketing and selling holistic and naturopathic products, including plant stem cell, natural supplements, cosmetic facial masks and more. We are developing an eCommerce platform to commence sales of all products.

Forward-Looking Statements

Food and Drug Administration Disclosure

