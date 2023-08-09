Viemed Healthcare Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced today that it has reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.



Operational highlights (all dollar amounts are USD):

Net revenues attributable to the Company's core business for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 reached a new Company record of $43.3 million, representing an increase of $10.2 million, or 31%, over core net revenues reported for the comparable quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 included approximately $2.5 million of revenues related to the HMP acquisition and were up approximately 9% over the quarter ended March 31, 2023.





Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 totaled $2.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 totaled $9.8 million, a 52% increase as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. A reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.





On June 1, 2023, the Company completed its acquisition of Home Medical Products, Inc. ("HMP"), which operates in Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi. Viemed acquired 100% of the equity ownership of HMP in exchange for approximately $28 million in cash at closing, subject to post-closing net working capital and other adjustments. The results of HMP’s operations have been included in the consolidated financial statements since the date of acquisition and were immediately accretive to net income and earnings per share.





As of June 30, 2023, the Company maintains a strong cash balance of $10.2 million ($16.9 million at December 31, 2022) and an overall working capital balance of $4.4 million ($20.9 million at December 31, 2022). Long term debt as of June 30, 2023 amounted to $12.1 million (the Company had no long term debt at December 31, 2022) and the Company has $47 million available under existing credit facilities.





The Company expects to generate net revenues of approximately $49.0 million to $50.2 million during the third quarter of 2023.



“We find ourselves in an exceptional position, leveraging the prevailing tailwinds in the operating environment to extend our reach and impact on more patients than ever before,” said Casey Hoyt, Viemed's CEO. "The foundation of our success lies in our robust and resilient business model, which has consistently demonstrated its strength in meeting challenges head-on and driving sustainable growth. We are now taking our growth to new heights by executing on strategic and accretive acquisitions that complement our existing capabilities. These acquisitions serve as powerful catalysts, accelerating the expansion of our comprehensive respiratory offerings."

Forward-Looking Statements

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share amounts)

(Unaudited) At

June 30, 2023 At

December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,224 $ 16,914 Accounts receivable, net 17,893 15,379 Inventory 4,476 3,574 Income tax receivable 1,029 26 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,327 3,849 Total current assets $ 35,949 $ 39,742 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net 72,884 67,743 Finance lease right-of-use assets 538 — Operating lease right-of-use assets 516 694 Equity investments 1,942 2,155 Debt investment 2,110 2,000 Deferred tax asset 3,844 3,119 Identifiable intangibles, net 688 — Goodwill 29,759 — Other long-term assets 887 1,590 Total long-term assets $ 113,168 $ 77,301 TOTAL ASSETS $ 149,117 $ 117,043 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade payables $ 6,167 $ 2,650 Deferred revenue 5,960 4,624 Accrued liabilities 15,509 11,092 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 375 — Operating lease liabilities, current portion 395 495 Current debt 3,169 — Total current liabilities $ 31,575 $ 18,861 Long-term liabilities Accrued liabilities 637 889 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 143 — Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 143 199 Long-term debt 12,114 — Total long-term liabilities $ 13,037 $ 1,088 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 44,612 $ 19,949 Commitments and Contingencies — — SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock - No par value: unlimited authorized; 38,400,422 and 38,049,739 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 17,850 15,123 Additional paid-in capital 13,488 12,125 Retained earnings 73,167 69,846 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 104,505 $ 97,094 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 149,117 $ 117,043





VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except outstanding shares and per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 43,311 $ 33,310 $ 82,867 $ 65,565 Cost of revenue 17,205 12,920 32,757 25,432 Gross profit $ 26,106 $ 20,390 $ 50,110 $ 40,133 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 20,563 17,536 40,325 33,312 Research and development 758 672 1,538 1,304 Stock-based compensation 1,471 1,271 2,862 2,576 Depreciation 298 243 538 480 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 117 (110 ) 95 (124 ) Other (income) expense, net (2 ) (223 ) (83 ) (664 ) Income from operations $ 2,901 $ 1,001 $ 4,835 $ 3,249 Non-operating income and expenses Income from equity method investments 137 446 172 769 Interest income (expense), net 20 (59 ) 69 (123 ) Net income before taxes 3,058 1,388 5,076 3,895 Provision for income taxes 728 421 1,229 1,166 Net income $ 2,330 $ 967 $ 3,847 $ 2,729 Other comprehensive income (loss) Change in unrealized gain/loss on derivative instruments, net of tax — 59 — 222 Other comprehensive income (loss) $ — $ 59 $ — $ 222 Comprehensive income $ 2,330 $ 1,026 $ 3,847 $ 2,951 Net income per share Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ 0.07 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ 0.07 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 38,324,249 38,773,580 38,240,902 39,195,317 Diluted 40,676,951 39,752,928 40,383,616 40,056,953





VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 3,847 $ 2,729 Adjustments for: Depreciation 9,968 7,136 Change in inventory reserve — (1,418 ) Stock-based compensation expense 2,862 2,576 Distributions of earnings received from equity method investments 392 612 Income from equity method investments (172 ) (769 ) Income from debt investment (110 ) — Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 95 (124 ) Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (725 ) 745 Changes in working capital, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (500 ) (1,464 ) Inventory (320 ) 1,022 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,076 (634 ) Trade payables (488 ) (243 ) Deferred revenue 604 649 Accrued liabilities 1,593 (87 ) Income tax payable/receivable (1,003 ) 1,362 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 18,119 $ 12,092 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (10,759 ) (10,989 ) Investment in equity investments (7 ) (121 ) Cash paid for acquisition of HMP, net of cash acquired (27,121 ) — Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,775 615 Net cash used in investing activities $ (36,112 ) $ (10,495 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of options 1,228 — Proceeds from term notes 5,000 — Principal payments on term notes (1,357 ) (78 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 8,000 — Payments on revolving credit facilities (1,005 ) (872 ) Shares redeemed to pay income tax (526 ) (119 ) Shares repurchased under the share repurchase program — (7,001 ) Repayments of lease liabilities (37 ) (13 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 11,303 $ (8,083 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (6,690 ) (6,486 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 16,914 28,408 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 10,224 $ 21,922 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for interest $ 169 $ 128 Cash paid (received) during the period for income taxes, net of refunds $ 3,093 $ (940 )

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release refers to “Adjusted EBITDA”, which is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides helpful information with respect to the Company’s operating performance as viewed by management, including a view of the Company’s business that is not dependent on the impact of the Company’s capitalization structure and items that are not part of the Company’s day-to-day operations. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (i) to compare the Company’s operating performance on a consistent basis, (ii) to calculate incentive compensation for the Company’s employees, (iii) for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s internal annual operating budget, and (iv) to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of the Company’s operational strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating performance in the same manner as management. In calculating Adjusted EBITDA, certain items (mostly non-cash) are excluded from net income including interest, taxes, stock based compensation, and depreciation of property and equipment. Beginning with financial results reported for periods in fiscal year 2023, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes transaction costs and expenses related to acquisition and integration efforts associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions. This modification enables investors to compare period-over-period results on a more consistent basis without the effects of acquisitions. We have recast Adjusted EBITDA for prior periods when reported to conform to the modified presentation.

The following table is a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, on a historical basis for the periods indicated:





VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

(Unaudited) For the quarter ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Net Income $ 2,330 $ 1,517 $ 2,438 $ 1,055 $ 967 $ 1,762 $ 4,087 $ 1,789 Add back: Depreciation 5,207 4,762 4,373 4,120 3,740 3,397 3,120 2,867 Interest expense (income) (20 ) (49 ) 32 42 59 64 69 75 Stock-based compensation(a) 1,471 1,391 1,317 1,309 1,271 1,305 1,305 1,302 Transaction costs(b) 94 206 — — — — — — Income tax expense 728 501 1,146 456 421 745 968 1,386 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,810 $ 8,328 $ 9,306 $ 6,982 $ 6,458 $ 7,273 $ 9,549 $ 7,419



(a) Represents non-cash, equity-based compensation expense associated with option and RSU awards.

(b) Represents transaction costs and expenses related to acquisition and integration efforts associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions.

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Net Income $ 2,330 $ 3,847 Add back: Depreciation 5,207 9,969 Interest expense (20 ) (69 ) Stock-based compensation(a) 1,471 2,862 Transaction costs(b) 94 300 Income tax expense (benefit) 728 1,229 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,810 $ 18,138



(a) Represents non-cash, equity-based compensation expense associated with option and RSU awards.

(b) Represents transaction costs and expenses related to acquisition and integration efforts associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. It is not a measurement of the Company’s financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or businesses. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of ongoing operations; and other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.





VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Key Financial and Operational Information

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except vent patients)

(Unaudited) For the quarter ended June 30,

2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Financial Information: Revenue $ 43,311 $ 39,556 $ 37,508 $ 35,759 $ 33,310 $ 32,255 $ 31,962 $ 29,285 Gross Profit $ 26,106 $ 24,004 $ 22,896 $ 21,651 $ 20,390 $ 19,743 $ 19,662 $ 18,381 Gross Profit % 60 % 61 % 61 % 61 % 61 % 61 % 62 % 63 % Net Income $ 2,330 $ 1,517 $ 2,438 $ 1,055 $ 967 $ 1,762 $ 4,087 $ 1,789 Cash (As of) $ 10,224 $ 23,544 $ 16,914 $ 21,478 $ 21,922 $ 29,248 $ 28,408 $ 26,867 Total Assets (As of) $ 149,117 $ 124,634 $ 117,043 $ 119,419 $ 115,904 $ 119,007 $ 117,962 $ 115,486 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 9,810 $ 8,328 $ 9,306 $ 6,982 $ 6,458 $ 7,273 $ 9,549 $ 7,419 Operational Information: Vent Patients(2) 10,005 9,337 9,306 9,127 8,837 8,434 8,405 8,200

(1)Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above for definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

(2)Vent Patients represents the number of active ventilator patients on recurring billing service at the end of each calendar quarter.



