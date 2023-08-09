Maravai LifeSciences Announces August 2023 Investor Conference Schedule

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, is scheduled to participate in the following investor conference during the month of August.



On August 16, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. PDT, Trey Martin, Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Herde, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS MedTech, Tools, and Genomics Summit 2023, being held at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, California.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to all interested parties on the Maravai LifeSciences Investor Relations website, under News & Events. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on the Maravai website following the completion of the event.

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapies companies.

Contact Information: Investor Contact: Deb Hart Maravai LifeSciences +1 858-988-5917 ir@maravai.com Media Contact: Sara Michelmore MacDougall Advisors +1 781-235-3060 maravai@macdougall.bio