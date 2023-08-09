Email Scammers Claiming to Represent the Court Targeting the Public

Person County court officials have received phone calls from the public who have received emails from someone posing as a court official. The email informs the victim that they have received a traffic citation from a red light camera in Roxboro and are required to pay a fine. The email instructs the victim how to make a payment. A fake court email address is being used to send the email. This is a phishing scam.

Here are some tips on how to avoid such scams: