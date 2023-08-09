Email Scammers Claiming to Represent the Court Targeting the Public
Person County court officials have received phone calls from the public who have received emails from someone posing as a court official. The email informs the victim that they have received a traffic citation from a red light camera in Roxboro and are required to pay a fine. The email instructs the victim how to make a payment. A fake court email address is being used to send the email. This is a phishing scam.
Here are some tips on how to avoid such scams:
- Scammers are very convincing and often have your name and address, use the name of a real judge and / or law enforcement officers, and refer to local locations to make you believe the call or email is legitimate. They may even have faked the phone number of the courthouse or Sheriff’s Office or used a fake email address similar to an official email address.
- It is a scam if payment by telephone or email is demanded to satisfy a court fine or bench warrant. Court staff and / or the Sheriff's Office do not call or email citizens requesting Social Security numbers, credit card numbers, money, pre–paid debit card numbers, payments by money grams, or any other sensitive financial information.
- If you receive such an email, do not open it or click on any links and simply delete it.
- If you receive such a call, HANG UP without providing any information about yourself or taking any action.
- You can confirm if you have been issued a citation by contacting the clerk of superior court office in your county.
- Report any suspicious calls (or emails) to your local Sheriff's Office. Victims may also report it to the N.C. Attorney General's Office or call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.