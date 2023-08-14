Submit Release
Canadian Doctors offer TRT Pellet Therapy for Men to Help, A First of it's Kind Anti-Aging Treatment

FOY by AsandraMD offers personalized treatment for hormone needs

TORONTO , CANADA, CANADA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- More and more men in Canada are taking Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT), called Pellet Therapy. FOY by AsandraMD is a unique and personalized program for Testosterone Replacement, never a one-size-fits-all, with a stable, gradual hormone release and without daily hormone administration.

Low testosterone can cause :
- Low libido
- Erectile dysfunction
- Fertility issues with decreased sperm count
- Lower energy levels
- Mood swings
- Increased body fat, especially around the abdomen
- And more

Testosterone Pellet Therapy involves the insertion of a small hormone pellet (about the size of a grain of rice) under the skin in a minor outpatient procedure. The pellets are composed of bioidentical hormones, which are chemically identical to the hormones naturally produced by the body.

Daily hormone administration is unnecessary with Pellet Therapy by FOY, such as with pills or topical creams. Testosterone levels are stable as the hormone is gradually released to provide more stable hormone levels than other TRT forms.

Developed by the renowned Christopher Asandra, M.D. of the Asandra clinics located in the US and now in Canada, FOY by AsandraMD is a unique and personalized program for both men and women to combat the uncomfortable and problematic symptoms of aging, such as weight gain, loss of energy, loss of mental clarity, irritability, and loss of libido. FOY is offered by two of Canada's top doctors: Dr. Charles Jiang of Midtown Medical Clinic, Richmond Anti-Aging Clinic, SkinArt MD Clinic, and MMC Wellness Medical Group in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Dr. Shawn Seit, a nationally-recognized Canadian cosmetic doctor and founder of Rejuuv Medispa in Toronto. To learn more about FOY by AsandraMD, visit https://asandramd.com/.

