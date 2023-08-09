ILLINOIS STATE FFA OFFICERS TO LEAD THE 2023 TWILIGHT PARADE

SPRINGFIELD, IL - In a year that saw exponential growth in the youth in agriculture movement, the Illinois State Fair, along with Governor JB Pritzker, announced that the Illinois State FFA Officers will serve as Grand Marshals for the annual Twilight Parade.





Since Governor Pritzker announced in 2022 that every student in the state of Illinois taking an agriculture class would have their FFA dues paid, FFA membership increased from 23,000 to over 41,000 members strong. Additionally, 5,500 students not enrolled in agricultural education courses joined FFA, demonstrating an appreciation of the value of the organization.





"Here in the Land of Lincoln, we are making agricultural education more accessible for all young Illinoisans because it is our current students who represent our future agricultural leaders—young minds who will grapple with and solve the challenges of tomorrow," said Governor JB Pritzker. "I couldn't be prouder to announce that, this year, the Illinois State FFA Officers will serve as Grand Marshals for the annual Twilight Parade. Here's to another wonderful Illinois State Fair and the next generation of agricultural leaders."





"These FFA leaders represent the future of agriculture in Illinois," said Jerry Costello II, Illinois Department of Agriculture Director. "I am proud to have ag education grow immensely over the past two years, including in our urban communities providing young adults opportunities in our state's number one industry."





The Grand Marshals are as follows:





President Thaddeus Bergschneider- Franklin FFA





Vice President Eric Wisely- Nashville FFA





Reporter Cooper Nelson- Canton FFA





Secretary Riley Kessler- Staunton FFA





Treasurer Benjamin Bremmer- Pearl City FFA





The 2023 Twilight Parade will step off from Lincoln Park at 5:30 p.m. and head east down Sangamon Avenue before turning onto Main Street on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The parade will follow Main Street then turn right onto Illinois Avenue before dispersing after the firehouse.





Admission to the fairgrounds is $5.00 for adults, $3.00 for seniors (60 and older) and kids 12 and under are free.



