Rebuilding Peoria: Major projects highlight Year Five of Rebuild Illinois

ILLINOIS, August 9 - Gov. Pritzker's historic capital program improving infrastructure in central Illinois





PEORIA - Entering Year Five of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that multiple projects in the Peoria area are complete, planned or underway, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan capital program. Eight major projects represent a total investment of $270.6 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in the Peoria area and throughout the state," said Gov. Pritzker. "Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life."





Of the eight major projects in the Peoria area, six are scheduled to be completed in 2023, with the remaining two in the fall of 2024.

Edwards Bridge, Illinois 8 over BNSF Railway replacement will finish late this fall after starting in 2021. A full closure of Illinois 8 between Heinz Lane and Taylor Road is in place.

replacement will finish late this fall after starting in 2021. A full closure of Illinois 8 between Heinz Lane and Taylor Road is in place. Bellevue Bridge, Interstate 474 over Illinois 116 (Plank Road) bridge replacements and drainage improvements began in the spring. Major bridge work will be completed this fall with minor related work going into spring 2024. Lane reductions in both directions on I-474 are to be expected in the work zone.

bridge replacements and drainage improvements began in the spring. Major bridge work will be completed this fall with minor related work going into spring 2024. Lane reductions in both directions on I-474 are to be expected in the work zone. Bob Michel Bridge, Illinois 40 over the Illinois River resurfacing and reconfiguration began in the spring and expected to be completed in November. A complete bridge closure to trafﬁc with a posted detour is in place, while pedestrians and bicyclists are able to cross throughout construction.

resurfacing and reconfiguration began in the spring and expected to be completed in November. A complete bridge closure to trafﬁc with a posted detour is in place, while pedestrians and bicyclists are able to cross throughout construction. Eastbound McClugage Bridge replacement began spring of 2019 and is estimated to open in fall 2024, with demolition of the existing eastbound bridge to begin immediately after and finish in spring of 2025. Eastbound U.S. 150 lanes open. Illinois 29 is one lane from Lorentz Avenue to Eureka Avenue with the ramp to eastbound U.S. 150 from northbound Illinois 29 closed. Access to eastbound U.S. 150 from northbound Illinois 29 is available via a different ramp.

replacement began spring of 2019 and is estimated to open in fall 2024, with demolition of the existing eastbound bridge to begin immediately after and finish in spring of 2025. Eastbound U.S. 150 lanes open. Illinois 29 is one lane from Lorentz Avenue to Eureka Avenue with the ramp to eastbound U.S. 150 from northbound Lacon Bridge, Illinois 17 over the Illinois River rehabilitation, resurfacing with lighting and drainage improvements began in the spring and scheduled for completion in late fall. A complete bridge closure is in place with a posted detour using Illinois 29, Illinois 18 and Illinois 26 to travel to and from Sparland and Lacon.

rehabilitation, resurfacing with lighting and drainage improvements began in the spring and scheduled for completion in late fall. A complete bridge closure is in place with a posted detour using Illinois 29, Illinois 18 and Illinois 26 to travel to and from Sparland and Lacon. Alexis, U.S. 67 to Illinois 135 west of Tom's Creek to south of 270th Avenue widening and resurfacing work began in 2021 and is scheduled to be complete this fall. Daytime lane closures are to be expected.

widening and resurfacing work began in 2021 and is scheduled to be complete this fall. Daytime lane closures are to be expected. Interstate 74/Illinois 110 from north of Woodhull to north of U.S. 34 in Henry and Knox Counties resurfacing started this month and anticipated for completion in late 2024.

resurfacing started this month and anticipated for completion in late 2024. Illinois 8 over the west fork of Kickapoo Creek, 0.5 miles east of Oak Hill in Peoria County bridge replacement work will begin in May 2024 and anticipated for completion in late 2024.

"We continue to see the much-needed improvements the historic Rebuild Illinois program delivers, promoting economic development and creating jobs right here in our neighborhoods," said state Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria). "Our commitment to invest in our roads continues to better the lives of residents across the state. Peoria drivers deserve safe, reliable roads and that's what they will see with these strong investments."





"The investments we're making with Rebuild Illinois are sparking economic development, creating jobs and making our region a better place to live," said state Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria). "It's critical that we continue to focus on our infrastructure so that we can meet the demands of today and tomorrow."





"From jobs growth to public safety improvements, the extensive impact that Rebuild Illinois is having on communities across Illinois cannot be overstated," said state Rep. Sharon Chung (D-Bloomington). "Continuing to make smart investments in Bloomington and the rest of our state is the key to a stronger future for everyone."





"As a lifelong Peorian, I'm very pleased to see the Peoria region receive this much-needed investment in our infrastructure," said state Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria). "Our region is a hub of economic activity and transportation for central Illinois. Ensuring every river bridge in the Peoria region received overdue modernization and improvements will be vital for our communities, families and small businesses going forward."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





"The historic investment of Rebuild Illinois will not only revitalize transportation infrastructure throughout our region, but will directly impact community members in Peoria with significant bridge improvements to the Bob Michel and McClugage bridges," said Peoria Mayor Rita Ali. "More than 37,000 vehicles cross these bridges daily and now, with improved infrastructure for pedestrians and bicycles, more people will be able to enjoy these improvements."





Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





"These investments in the Peoria area will strengthen our system of multimodal transportation across the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Remember: If you are driving in Illinois this construction season, you will be driving through work zones. When you see orange, stay patient, drop the devices and slow down."



