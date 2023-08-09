Revolutionary Children's Book, "Duck on a Truck," Combines Rhyming Fun with Interactive Farm Animal Experience
EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Selsor and his sister Crista Selsor Stubbs are dedicated to creating engaging and educational content for children, and have just launched a breakthrough children's book, "Duck on a Truck." This playful, illustrated, rhyming story not only provides a fun reading experience for kids but also includes a unique interactive component that connects them with real farm animals living at Copper Penny Ranch.
"Duck on a Truck" follows the heartwarming adventure of a child discovering ducks on a farm with help from his mama.
The story teaches valuable lessons about feeling at home and embracing our differences, no matter where we are. What sets this book apart is its integration of real-life photos and videos of the ducks and farm animals that inspired the story. By scanning a QR code at the end of the book, children can explore the real Copper Penny Ranch and its adorable animals, compliments of Crista Selsor Stubb’s photography..
Since its launch, "Duck on a Truck" has received a 5-star rating on AmazonTM and numerous rave reviews, making it a must-have addition to any child's book collection.
"Duck on a Truck is more than just a children's book," states Scott Selsor, the visionary behind the art and writing. "It's an interactive experience that allows children to develop a deep connection to the story, characters, and the real-life ducks that inspired it. We are excited to provide this unique opportunity for children to learn about farm animals and nurture their love for reading."
As parents and caregivers read aloud this captivating tale, kids will be transported into a world of mischief, laughter, and joy. With its delightful blend of storytelling and real-life educational material, "Duck on a Truck" is primed to revolutionize the children's book industry, making it a perfect gift for young readers.
Purchase "Duck on a Truck" to embark on a rhyming adventure that will inspire curiosity and a love of learning in children everywhere on Amazon at https://a.co/d/hL7cP5g.
Scott Selsor
"Duck on a Truck" follows the heartwarming adventure of a child discovering ducks on a farm with help from his mama.
The story teaches valuable lessons about feeling at home and embracing our differences, no matter where we are. What sets this book apart is its integration of real-life photos and videos of the ducks and farm animals that inspired the story. By scanning a QR code at the end of the book, children can explore the real Copper Penny Ranch and its adorable animals, compliments of Crista Selsor Stubb’s photography..
Since its launch, "Duck on a Truck" has received a 5-star rating on AmazonTM and numerous rave reviews, making it a must-have addition to any child's book collection.
"Duck on a Truck is more than just a children's book," states Scott Selsor, the visionary behind the art and writing. "It's an interactive experience that allows children to develop a deep connection to the story, characters, and the real-life ducks that inspired it. We are excited to provide this unique opportunity for children to learn about farm animals and nurture their love for reading."
As parents and caregivers read aloud this captivating tale, kids will be transported into a world of mischief, laughter, and joy. With its delightful blend of storytelling and real-life educational material, "Duck on a Truck" is primed to revolutionize the children's book industry, making it a perfect gift for young readers.
Purchase "Duck on a Truck" to embark on a rhyming adventure that will inspire curiosity and a love of learning in children everywhere on Amazon at https://a.co/d/hL7cP5g.
Scott Selsor
Scott Selsor Creative Services
email us here