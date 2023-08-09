Submit Release
Update No. 1: VSP BCI Troop B East – Royalton / Death investigation

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 23B2003212

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Kelsey Knapp

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B East – Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 11:26 p.m. July 7, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Firefly Festival, 307 Christian Hill Rd., Bethel, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation

 

VICTIM: Ian Denhardt

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Boston, Massachusetts

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police has received the final autopsy report from the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington regarding this incident. VSP is identifying the decedent as Ian Denhardt, 35, of Boston. The medical examiner determined the cause of death was acute MDA intoxication, and the manner of death was an accident.

 

VSP's investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Royalton at 802-234-9933 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. No additional information is currently available.

 

 

***Initial news release, 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a death that occurred during the Firefly Festival in Bethel on Friday, July 7, 2023. State police learned at about 11:26 p.m. July 7 that the Bethel Fire Department and White River Valley Ambulance had responded to a 911 call regarding an unresponsive 35-year-old man from Boston, Massachusetts. He was pronounced deceased on scene about 10 minutes later.

 

The body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy. A determination on the cause and manner of death is pending toxicology testing, which can take several weeks or months to complete. Preliminary investigation indicates the death is not suspicious. The name of the decedent is being withheld at this stage of the investigation.

 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Royalton at 802-234-9933. No further details are available at this time.

 

- 30 -

 

