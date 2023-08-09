NASDAQ: AROW Lawsuit Alert: Investors who lost over $100,000 with shares of Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: AROW) should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed certain investors in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: AROW) shares in effort to recover losses.



Investors, who purchased shares in excess of $100,000 of Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: AROW) between August 2, 2022, to March 15, 2023, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: August 22, 2023. Those NASDAQ: AROW investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1 (858) 779 - 1554.

On June 23, 2023, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in NASDAQ: AROW shares against Arrow Financial Corporation over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Arrow Financial Corporation maintained defective disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting, that the foregoing increased the risk that the Company could not timely file one or more of its periodic financial reports with the SEC as required by the NASDAQ’s listing requirements, that accordingly, Arrow was at an increased risk of being delisted from the NASDAQ, that following the disclosure of deficiencies in the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting, Arrow Financial Corporation downplayed the severity of these issues and the associated risks, and that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

