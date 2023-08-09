AG Kaul Announces Proposed $940,000 Settlement with Didion Milling and Didion Ethanol for Alleged Air Pollution Violations

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced a proposed $940,000 settlement with Didion Milling, Inc., and Didion Ethanol, LLC. The settlement, which today was sent to the Joint Committee on Finance for approval, is expected to resolve a civil environmental enforcement action alleging violations of the companies’ air pollution control permits at corn milling and ethanol production facilities in Columbia County, Wisconsin.

“To protect clean air, we must effectively enforce the laws that protect us from air pollution,” said AG Kaul. “This substantial proposed settlement will bring accountability for the alleged violations in this case.”

“We appreciate the efforts of the Wisconsin DOJ in reaching this settlement. Enforcing air pollution laws is important for the environment and protects people’s health and well-being,” said DNR Secretary Adam N. Payne.

The state's amended complaint alleges 31 violations, including failure to control emissions, detect leaks, inspect equipment, keep accurate records, monitor control devices, and report emissions.

The proposed agreement requires the companies to pay a total of $940,000 in forfeitures, surcharges, and court costs. A copy of the memorandum submitting this proposed settlement to the Joint Committee on Finance is available here.

Assistant Attorneys General Tressie K. Kamp and Zachary B. Corrigan represented the State and worked closely with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to obtain this result.