Venture Into the Wild: Voting is Now Open in the 2023 Big-Game Hero Competition

Thousands of sportsmen and women vie for $25k and an esteemed bull elk hunt at Vermejo to support wildlife conservation

LEWES, DE, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hunting aficionados from around the nation are taking pursuit to become the next Big-Game Hero as voting opens in the annual online competition. Only one hunter or huntress will be granted $25k and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to partake in an incredible hunt for massive bull elk at Vermejo.

Nestled within the breathtaking landscapes of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, the Vermejo ranch spans over 550,000 acres of pristine wilderness. Renowned for its abundant population of wild elk, including some of the most majestic Bulls in the country, this property stands as a beacon for hunting enthusiasts seeking an unparalleled adventure in the American West.

In alignment with its commitment to wildlife conservation, Big Game Hero, LLC will donate a portion of the net proceeds from this year's Competition to Conservation First USA. These funds will play a pivotal role in furthering the essential objective of enriching and rejuvenating wildlife habitats throughout the Southwestern region.

As the race to claim the title of the next Big-Game Hero intensifies, participants are poised to leave an indelible mark on the landscape of both hunting and environmental stewardship.

Those who are interested in casting votes or learning more about the competition can visit the official competition website at biggamehero.com.