Governor McKee Announces $650,000 in Site Readiness Awards to Stimulate Local Economic Development

RHODE ISLAND, August 9 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today announced over $650,000 in Site Readiness Awards to eight major projects across Rhode Island. The awards will fund site-specific planning improvements at several ongoing local economic development projects and will support municipal technical assistance, helping to increase local economic activity.

"From supporting local artists to preventing flooding, and expanding the growing pharma and biotech sectors, I am proud to support this program once again," said Governor Dan McKee. "Investing in these projects will better position Rhode Island for future economic prosperity."

The Site Readiness program partners Rhode Island Commerce with municipalities and/or private parties to spur development activity throughout the state. Site-readiness awards are being made in two categories: site specific improvements and municipal assistance.

"Rhode Island Commerce recognizes these projects are crucial for our state and local economies overall success," said Liz Tanner, Rhode Island's Commerce Secretary. "Investing in these community projects affirms our commitment to building a foundation of progress that fuels economic growth."

Site specific improvements include site planning and pre-development activities and project improvements. Projects intended to catalyze growth in advanced industry clusters, regardless of project size, are prioritized.

Municipal Assistance awards are for the development of projects that will lead to further growth and support the municipality's development goals. Funding can be used to streamline current land-use development and permitting processes; assistance with writing zoning ordinances, updating comprehensive plans; strategic planning support, marketing support, and for matching funds/support for federal grants.

List of Projects to Receive Funding:

Bowen's Wharf (Newport) – $35,700 to assist Bowen's Wharf in investigating its vulnerability to flooding, given its low elevation. Funding will support long term sustainability by hiring a local engineering firm to do research and field work.

House of the Rising Star LLC (Providence) – $125,000 to assist in the revitalization of the historic, 3-story mill at 239 Oak Street in Providence. Funding will go towards building and sidewalk / street renovations. Once finished, the property will offer a space for events, and for artists to sell their work.

JR Hess Co., Inc. (Cranston) – $125,000 to assist in the construction of a new warehouse that will allow the company to expand and contribute to the growing pharma and biotech growth in its surrounding area.

Manton Development Partners, LLC (Providence) – $125,000 to assist in the redevelopment of the historic St. Teresa site for neighborhood scale commercial uses and parking with a solar canopy. The investment will support sustainable development and bring this landmark back to active use.

Rise Above All, LLC (Pawtucket) – $75,000 to support the predevelopment costs for a $61 million mixed-use development located adjacent to the Pawtucket Central Falls Transit Hub. The proposed project will transform a blighted contaminated property, add $60 million in investment to the City's tax base, create hundreds of construction jobs, and an estimated two dozen permanent jobs. When completed, the property will be home to 180 housing units including 52 designated for affordable housing.

The Coletta Group LLC (Providence) – $100,000 to aid in the development of the 2.5-acre Swan Business Park campus in Providence. Funds will be used for structural engineering, stormwater and civil plans, and several other improvements necessary to the business park.

The Compost Plant L3C (TCP) (Providence) – $51,200 to support the development of an organics pre-processing facility including required design and engineering proposals, and relevant planning analyses.

Town of Narragansett (Narragansett) – $30,000 to support the continued implementation of the Town's redevelopment plan. Funding will support the Town in hiring a consultant to make and review revisions and integrate them into the Town's Zoning Ordinance.

