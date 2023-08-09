Submit Release
Office of the Governor – News Release – Emergency Proclamation for Maui Air Travel and Hurricane Dora

HONOLULU — Due to the ongoing wildfires on Maui caused by Hurricane Dora, Acting Governor Sylvia Luke issued an emergency proclamation to extend the state of emergency to all counties, discourage non-essential air travel to Maui, and to order all affected state agencies to assist with the evacuation.

“This is an unprecedented disaster as an indirect result of Hurricane Dora passing just south of our islands,” said Lieutenant Governor Luke. “It is truly devastating and my heart goes out to the residents of Maui and all those impacted.”

As the wildfires continue, visitors with current and planned lodging at West Maui hotels may not have accommodations.

“This proclamation is to discourage travel to the affected areas so we can prioritize our scarce resources for Maui residents who desperately need assistance,” Lieutenant Governor Luke said.

The proclamation encourages visitors in West Maui to depart the island as soon as safe and practicable.

This follows the first emergency proclamation signed Tues., Aug. 8 authorizing several actions including activation of the National Guard, authorizes appropriate actions by the director of the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency and the Administrator of Emergency Management, as well as the expenditure of state general revenue funds for relief of conditions created by Hurricane Dora.

A copy of the emergency proclamation is attached.

