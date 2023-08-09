Houchin achieves Fellowship in the American College of Medical Practice Executives
EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle S. Houchin, MSL, RACR, FACMPE, President, Adkisson Search, has become a Fellow in the American College of Medical Practice Executives (ACMPE). ACMPE is the certification entity of the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA). Fellowship in ACMPE’s industry-leading program demonstrates mastery and expertise in the profession of medical practice management.
To achieve Fellowship, Houchin, earned the Certified Medical Practice Executive (CMPE) designation by passing rigorous examinations that assess knowledge of the broad scope of medical practice management, as outlined in the Body of Knowledge for Medical Practice Management.
This includes business operations, financial management, human resources management, information management, organizational governance, transformative healthcare delivery, quality management, and risk management. In addition, Houchin completed a minimum of 50 continuing education credit hours to achieve CMPE status. To earn Fellowship, Houchin demonstrated leadership, innovation, and professional engagement in the healthcare industry and the advancement of the medical group management profession.
Today, MGMA membership is comprised of more than 6,600 individuals who have attained CMPE or ACMPE Fellow status or who seek certification.
Michelle S. Houchin, MSL, RACR, FACMPE, President of Adkisson Search Consultants has been at Adkisson Search for twenty-one years and has more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare and executive recruitment industry. She received her Master’s Degree in Leadership from Walden University and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), and the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA). Houchin is a current Board Member of the American Red Cross and has also received distinguished recognition from the Rotary Foundation as a Paul Harris Fellow. Michelle is an active member in her church serving on several committees.
About MGMA
Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the premier association for professionals who lead medical practice. Since 1926, through data, people, insights, and advocacy, MGMA empowers medical group practices to innovate and create meaningful change in healthcare. With a membership of more than 40,000 medical practice administrators, executives, and leaders, MGMA represents more than 12,500 organizations of all sizes, types, structures, and specialties that deliver almost half of the healthcare in the United States.
Shannon McKay
