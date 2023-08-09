Credit One Bank Partners With Western & Southern Open, Bringing Exciting "Pose With the Pros" Activation
Images can be downloaded here: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/wlQkGk5ddg
LAS VEGAS (August 9, 2023) – The latest in a long series of innovative and exciting partnerships, Las Vegas-based credit card company Credit One Bank has partnered with the Western & Southern Open, sponsoring the globally renowned tennis tournament and bringing their highly acclaimed “Pose With the Pros” experience to the event.
Debuting at the 2023 Credit One Charleston Open earlier this year, these photobooth stations bring a new element to commemorative photos at the stadium, adding in their favorite athletes to the photos to strike poses with. Fans can picture themselves alongside Ons Jabeur, Sloane Stevens, Madison Keys, Belinda Bencic and four new athletes across three activation areas from August 12 – 20.
Credit One Bank’s launch into the world of tennis started in 2021 when they became the title sponsor of the Charleston WTA 500 Tennis Tournament, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America. The sponsorship also included a massive renovation to Charleston’s stadium, renaming it Credit One Stadium and adding over 3,000 new seats, 16 luxury suites, new training facilities for players, a VIP rooftop restaurant and bar and more.
“We are always looking for opportunities to get involved with the events we care about, so being able to partner with one of the largest tennis competitions in the world is something we are thrilled to be a part of,” said Christina Ortiz, sponsorships manager at Credit One Bank. “We have learned so much from our experiences in Charleston, so being able to use that knowledge to further expand for this tournament seemed like the best next step.”
The Bank is passionate about sports, also partnering with the Las Vegas Raiders and Vegas Golden Knights, and being the official credit card of NASCAR and the WWE, providing fans with exclusive offers, promotions and experiences.
About Credit One Bank
Credit One Bank is one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as jumbo CDs. Credit One Bank is also the Official Credit Card of the Las Vegas Raiders, NASCAR, WWE, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com, on our Newsroom, or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.
About the Western & Southern Open
The Western & Southern Open is one of only five events globally to host an ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tournament in the same week at the same venue, joining Madrid, Miami, Rome and Indian Wells, California. The initial entry list for the 2023 event, which was released July 18, includes the world’s top 41 men and 39 women, eight current or former world No. 1-ranked players and 11 past tournament champions. The 2022 singles championships were won by Caroline Garcia and Borna Coric while the doubles titles were claimed by Lyudmyla Kichenok & Jelena Ostapenko and Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury. Since becoming a single-week tournament in 2011, the Western & Southern Open has attracted nearly 2 million spectators, including ticket buyers who have traveled to Cincinnati from all 50 states and 40 different countries. International broadcast agreements deliver coverage to more than 126 million viewers in over 192 global markets. Tickets for single sessions to the 2023 tournament are on sale now at wsopen.com and Ticketmaster.com. All multi-day ticket packages for this year’s tournament sold out by mid-June.
