Register now for Fish and Game’s Learn to Hunt and Fish youth camp in Blackfoot

Do you have bored kids at home looking for something to do during the day? Perhaps your child needs a hunter or bowhunter education class to participate in hunts this fall? Or, maybe you know a youth who wants to learn to fish? Well, we may just have a solution for you!

The Idaho Fish and Game’s Southeast Region, along with our partners at Cedar Hills Gun Club, are offering a “Learn to Hunt and Fish” day camp for youth ages 9 to 17! Camp will be held at the Cedar Hills Gun Range in Blackfoot from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday, Aug. 14, through Saturday, Aug. 19. The camp will offer hunter and bowhunter education dual certification, mentorship on the .22 rifle and 3-D archery target ranges, and a morning of fishing fun with Fish and Game’s fishing trailer!

Students can register online through the following link: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/201924. All other details for the camp will be listed on the registration page. Cost for the camp is $9.75. Participants must attend all of the hunter/bowhunter education days of the camp to be eligible for the hunter/bowhunter education certification.

The time get your youth prepared for fall hunting and fishing adventures is now! For more information about the Learn to Hunt and Fish camp, call Tessa Atwood or Jennifer Jackson at the Southeast Region Fish and Game office in Pocatello at 208-232-4703.