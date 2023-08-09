FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH) Announces Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ-FRPH) –



Second Quarter Operational Highlights

16.3% increase in pro-rata NOI ($7.61 million vs $6.55 million) over second quarter 2022

Mining royalties’ highest second quarter ever in terms of revenue; royalty revenue increased 13.2% over second quarter 2022; 9.9% increase in royalties per ton

55.7% increase in Asset Management revenue versus same period last year; 23.8% increase in Asset Management NOI versus second quarter 2022



Second Quarter Consolidated Results of Operations

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $598,000 or $.06 per share versus $657,000 or $.07 per share in the same period last year. The second quarter of 2023 was impacted by the following items:

Operating profit increased $701,000 compared to the same quarter last year due to improved revenues.

Management company indirect increased $235,000 due to merit increases and new hires along with recruiting costs.

Interest expense increased $390,000 compared to the same quarter last year due to less capitalized interest. We capitalized less interest because of fewer in-house and joint venture projects under development this quarter compared to last year.

Interest income increased $2,005,000 due primarily to an increase in interest earned on cash equivalents and increased income from our lending ventures.

Equity in loss of Joint Ventures increased $2,281,000 primarily due to losses during lease up at The Verge and .408 Jackson.



Second Quarter Segment Operating Results

Asset Management Segment :

Total revenues in this segment were $1,420,000, up $508,000 or 55.7%, over the same period last year. Operating profit was $410,000, up $216,000 from $194,000 in the same quarter last year. Revenues and operating profit are up because of full occupancy at 1841 and 1865 62nd Street (compared to 43.4% and 64.1% occupancy in the second quarter of 2022, respectively) and the addition of 1941 62nd Street to this segment in March 2023. 1941 62nd Street is a 101,750 square-foot build-to-suit, which is fully leased and occupied. We now have nine buildings in service at three different locations totaling 515,077 square feet of industrial and 33,708 square feet of office. At quarter end, we were 95.6% leased and 95.6% occupied. Net operating income in this segment was $843,000, up $162,000 or 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mining Royalty Lands Segment :

Total revenues in this segment were $3,264,000 versus $2,883,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit in this segment was $2,732,000, an increase of $382,000 versus $2,350,000 in the same period last year. This increase is the result of increases in revenue at nearly every active location. Net Operating Income this quarter for this segment was $3,125,000, up $380,000 or 14% compared to the same quarter last year.

Development Segment :

With respect to ongoing projects:

We are the principal capital source of a residential development venture in Prince George’s County, Maryland known as “Amber Ridge.” Of the $18.5 million in committed capital to the project, $17.2 million in principal draws have taken place through quarter end. Through the end of June 30, 2023, 164 of the 187 units have been sold, and we have received $19.6 million in preferred interest and principal to date.

Bryant Street is a mixed-use joint venture between the Company and MRP in Washington, DC consisting of four buildings: The Coda, The Chase 1A, The Chase 1B, and one commercial building which became fully leased this quarter, 90% of which is leased to an Alamo Draft House movie theater. At quarter end, the Coda was 95% leased and 94.8% occupied and the two buildings that comprise the Chase were 90.69% leased and 92.49% occupied. In total, at quarter end, Bryant Street’s 487 residential units were 92.2% leased and 93.2% occupied. Its commercial space was 95.9% leased and 79.1% occupied at quarter end.

Lease-up is underway at The Verge, and at quarter end, the building was 68.6% leased and 43.3% occupied inclusive of 25 units licensed to Placemaker Management for a short-term corporate rental program. Retail at this location is 45.2% leased. This is our third mixed-use project in the Anacostia waterfront submarket in Washington, DC.

.408 Jackson is our second joint venture project in Greenville. Leasing began in the fourth quarter of 2022 with residential units 85.9% leased and 76.2% occupied at quarter end. Retail at this location is 100% leased and currently under construction and expected to open during the fourth quarter of this year.

Windlass Run, our suburban office and retail joint venture with St. John Properties, Inc. signed a new office lease for 12,126 square feet bringing the office portion of the project to 78.28% leased and 61.45% occupied. Additional retail space at this site is 22.86% leased and 13.46% occupied.



Stabilized Joint Venture Segment :

Total revenues in this segment were $5,545,000, an increase of $120,000 versus $5,425,000 in the same period last year. The Maren’s revenue was $2,640,000 an increase of 7.4% and Dock 79 revenues decreased $62,000 to $2,906,000 or 2.1%. Total operating profit in this segment was $912,000, a decrease of $7,000 versus $919,000 in the same period last year. Pro-rata net operating income this quarter for this segment was $2,152,000, down $248,000 or 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year because of the sale of our 20% TIC interest in both properties to SIC, mitigated by $223,000 in pro rata NOI from our share of the Riverside joint venture in Greenville, SC.

At the end of June, The Maren was 92.42% leased and 94.32% occupied. Average residential occupancy for the quarter was 96.88%, and 39.62% of expiring leases renewed with an average rent increase on renewals of 5.66%. The Maren is a joint venture between the Company and MRP and SIC, in which FRP Holdings, Inc. is the majority partner with 56.3% ownership.

Dock 79’s average residential occupancy for the quarter was 94.75%, and at the end of the quarter, Dock 79’s residential units were 91.48% leased and 95.41% occupied. This quarter, 65.31% of expiring leases renewed with an average rent increase on renewals of 3.20%. Dock 79 is a joint venture between the Company and MRP and SIC, in which FRP Holdings, Inc. is the majority partner with 52.8% ownership.

During the third quarter of 2022, we achieved stabilization at our Riverside Joint Venture in Greenville, South Carolina. At quarter end, the building was 97.0% leased with 95.5% occupancy. Average occupancy for the quarter was 95.42% with 61.76% of expiring leases renewing with an average rental increase of 11.96%. Riverside is a joint venture with Woodfield Development and the Company owns 40% of the venture.

Six Months Operational Highlights (compared to the same period last year)

24.5% increase in pro-rata NOI ($14.60 million vs $11.73 million)

Mining Royalties increased 23.3%; 10.1% increase in royalties per ton

42.2% increase in Asset Management revenue; 39.2% increase in Asset Management NOI



Six Months Consolidated Results of Operations

Net income for the first six months of 2023 was $1,163,000 or $.12 per share versus $1,329,000 or $.14 per share in the same period last year. The first six months of 2023 was impacted by the following items:

Operating profit increased $2,191,000 compared to the same period last year due to improved revenues and profits in all four segments.

Management company indirect increased $300,000 due to merit increases and new hires along with recruiting costs.

Interest expense increased $658,000 compared to the same period last year due to less capitalized interest. We capitalized less interest because of fewer in-house and joint venture projects under development compared to last year.

Interest income increased $3,489,000 due primarily to an increase in interest earned on cash equivalents and increased income from our lending ventures.

Equity in loss of Joint Ventures increased $4,302,000 primarily due to losses during lease up at The Verge and .408 Jackson.

The first six months of 2022 included a $733,000 gain on sales of excess property at Brooksville.

Six Months Segment Operating Results

Asset Management Segment :

Total revenues in this segment were $2,490,000, up $739,000 or 42.2%, over the same period last year. Operating profit was $705,000, up $363,000 from $342,000 in the same period last year. Revenues and operating profit are up partly because of rent growth at Cranberry Run, but primarily because of full occupancy at 1865 and 1841 62nd Street and the addition of 1941 62nd Street to this segment in March 2023. Net operating income in this segment was $1,630,000, up $459,000 or 39.2% compared to the same period last year.

Mining Royalty Lands Segment :

Total revenues in this segment were $6,546,000 versus $5,308,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit in this segment was $5,522,000, an increase of $1,083,000 versus $4,439,000 in the same period last year. This increase is the result of the additional royalties from the acquisition in Astatula, Florida, which we completed at the beginning of the second quarter 2022, as well as increases in revenue at nearly every active location. Net Operating Income in this segment was $6,273,000, up $1,236,000 or 25% compared to the same period last year.

Stabilized Joint Venture Segment :

In the fourth quarter of 2022, as part of our new partnership with Steuart Investment Company and MidAtlantic Realty Partners, we sold a 20% ownership interest in a tenancy-in-common (TIC) of Dock 79 and The Maren for $65.3 million, $44.5 million attributable to the Company, placing a combined valuation of the two buildings at $326.5 million.

Total revenues in this segment were $10,821,000, an increase of $336,000 versus $10,485,000 in the same period last year. The Maren’s revenue was $5,231,000, an increase of 7.5% and Dock 79 revenues decreased $29,000 to $5,591,000 or .5%. Total operating profit in this segment was $1,716,000, an increase of $431,000 versus $1,285,000 in the same period last year. Pro-rata net operating income for this segment was $4,174,000, down $364,000 or 8.0% compared to the same period last year because of the sale of our 20% TIC interest in both properties to SIC, mitigated by $445,000 in pro rata NOI from our share of the Riverside joint venture.



At the end of June, The Maren was 92.42% leased and 94.32% occupied. Average residential occupancy for the first six months of 2023 was 96.37%, and 43.53% of expiring leases renewed with an average rent increase on renewals of 6.64%. The Maren is a joint venture between the Company and MRP and SIC, in which FRP Holdings, Inc. is the majority partner with 56.3% ownership.

Dock 79’s average residential occupancy for the first six months of 2023 was 93.77%, and at the end of the quarter, Dock 79’s residential units were 91.48% leased and 95.41% occupied. Through the first six months of the year, 65.22% of expiring leases renewed with an average rent increase on renewals of 3.74%. Dock 79 is a joint venture between the Company and MRP and SIC, in which FRP Holdings, Inc. is the majority partner with 52.8% ownership.

During the third quarter of 2022, we achieved stabilization at our Riverside Joint Venture in Greenville, South Carolina. At end of June, the building was 97.0% leased with 95.5% occupancy. Average occupancy for the first six months of 2023 was 94.92% with 58.73% of expiring leases renewing with an average rental increase of 11.76%. Riverside is a joint venture with Woodfield Development and the Company owns 40% of the venture.

Summary and Outlook

Royalty revenue for this quarter was up 13% over the same period last year, and royalty revenue for the first six months is up 23%. The last three quarters have been the three highest revenue quarters in this segment’s history. Mining royalty revenue for the last twelve months is $11.92 million, a 21% increase over the same period last year, and the segment’s highest revenue total over any twelve-month period.

In the Stabilized Joint Venture segment, pro-rata NOI is down for the segment for both the quarter and the first six months, which is to be expected after selling 20% of our share of Dock 79 and The Maren to SIC. NOI for the two projects as a whole increased 2.56% ($6,841,000 vs $6,670,000) for the first six months compared to the same period last year. After taking a dip in the first quarter, average occupancy at Dock 79 is back where we expect it to be (94.75%). The effort to get it back to where it should be is largely responsible for the flattening in rental increases (3.20% in the second quarter vs 4.52% in the first quarter) as well as the 3% loss on trade-outs. The Maren maintained a strong average occupancy this quarter (96.88%), though renewal rates (39.62%), increases (5.66%), and trade outs (6.0%) were slightly below what we’ve achieved in the past. Riverside in Greenville (which was added to this segment in the third quarter of last year) has maintained strong occupancy (95.42% this quarter) post stabilization. The renewal rate for the first six months (58.73%) is good, but the average increase on renewals of 11.76% is exceptional. These metrics continue to reinforce our faith in this market as well as the quality of the asset. Our pro-rata share of NOI at Riverside this quarter was $223,000 and $445,000 for the first six months.

In our Asset Management Segment, occupancy and our overall square-footage have increased since the second quarter of 2022, leading to a 39.2% increase in NOI for the first six months compared to the same period last year. We are 95.6% leased and occupied on 548,785 square feet compared to 84.3% occupied on 447,035 square feet at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Inflation and the upward pressure on interest rates, while potentially softening, remain an obstacle for any developer. We have benefitted from the effect of these forces on rents and royalties, but the compression of future margins from hard costs and financing is a real problem for development. In (relatively) less capital-intensive projects like warehouse construction, this situation is potentially beneficial, because we can use our cash on hand to finance construction on an all equity basis and develop in-demand industrial product while the interest rates on construction loans keep most development on the sidelines. But in the instance of multi-family development, where a construction loan is an absolute necessity, we will in all likelihood sit tight for the time being. In regards to the first phase of our partnership with SIC and MRP, we will continue to pursue entitlements and all work required to prepare the project for development, but will delay vertical construction until the lending markets soften. As we mentioned last quarter, we have a long-term vision for the company, and we’re not going to rush into anything and take on additional development risk if market conditions prevent us from making a reasonable return. We still have the utmost confidence in our assets and the markets in which they thrive. To that end, this past quarter we repurchased 18,340 shares at average cost of $54.52 per share.

We would like to remind our investors that we are holding an Investor Day on October 11, 2023 in Washington D.C. Investor Day presentations will begin at 10:00 A.M. EDT at Dock 79 and will be followed by a Q&A session. The event will feature presentations from its executive management team. For information on the event and to RSVP, please email InvestorDay@frpdev.com. A live webcast and presentation materials will be available to all interested parties at https://www.frpdev.com/investor-relations/. For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay will be available on our website shortly after the event.



FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands except per share amounts) (Unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, JUNE 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Lease revenue $ 7,432 6,745 14,264 13,027 Mining lands lease revenue 3,264 2,883 6,546 5,308 Total Revenues 10,696 9,628 20,810 18,335 Cost of operations: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,819 2,868 5,599 5,766 Operating expenses 1,822 1,541 3,562 3,349 Property taxes 879 1,041 1,826 2,069 Management company indirect 1,040 805 1,879 1,579 Corporate expenses 1,369 1,307 2,323 2,142 Total cost of operations 7,929 7,562 15,189 14,905 Total operating profit 2,767 2,066 5,621 3,430 Net investment income 3,125 1,120 5,507 2,018 Interest expense (1,129 ) (739 ) (2,135 ) (1,477 ) Equity in loss of joint ventures (4,047 ) (1,766 ) (7,672 ) (3,370 ) Gain (loss) on sale of real estate (2 ) — 8 733 Income before income taxes 714 681 1,329 1,334 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 222 99 431 348 Net income 492 582 898 986 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (106 ) (75 ) (265 ) (343 ) Net income attributable to the Company $ 598 657 1,163 1,329 Earnings per common share: Net income attributable to the Company- Basic $ 0.06 0.07 0.12 0.14 Diluted $ 0.06 0.07 0.12 0.14 Number of shares (in thousands) used in computing: -basic earnings per common share 9,432 9,384 9,424 9,375 -diluted earnings per common share 9,466 9,424 9,463 9,416





FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) June 30 December 31 Assets: 2023 2022 Real estate investments at cost: Land $ 141,578 141,579 Buildings and improvements 282,070 270,579 Projects under construction 2,667 12,208 Total investments in properties 426,315 424,366 Less accumulated depreciation and depletion 62,720 57,208 Net investments in properties 363,595 367,158 Real estate held for investment, at cost 10,392 10,182 Investments in joint ventures 152,587 140,525 Net real estate investments 526,574 517,865 Cash and cash equivalents 166,537 177,497 Cash held in escrow 823 797 Accounts receivable, net 1,472 1,166 Unrealized rents 1,299 856 Deferred costs 2,620 2,343 Other assets 571 560 Total assets $ 699,896 701,084 Liabilities: Secured notes payable $ 178,631 178,557 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,153 5,971 Other liabilities 1,886 1,886 Federal and state income taxes payable 186 18 Deferred revenue 891 259 Deferred income taxes 67,903 67,960 Deferred compensation 1,381 1,354 Tenant security deposits 873 868 Total liabilities 254,904 256,873 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock, $.10 par value 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,495,673 and 9,459,686 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 950 946 Capital in excess of par value 67,028 65,158 Retained earnings 342,610 342,317 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (712 ) (1,276 ) Total shareholders’ equity 409,876 407,145 Noncontrolling interest 35,116 37,066 Total equity 444,992 444,211 Total liabilities and equity $ 699,896 701,084

Asset Management Segment :

Three months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2023 % 2022 % Change % Lease revenue $ 1,420 100.0 % 912 100.0 % 508 55.7 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 359 25.3 % 230 25.2 % 129 56.1 % Operating expenses 176 12.4 % 111 12.2 % 65 58.6 % Property taxes 63 4.4 % 52 5.7 % 11 21.2 % Management company indirect 141 9.9 % 100 10.9 % 41 41.0 % Corporate expense 271 19.1 % 225 24.7 % 46 20.4 % Cost of operations 1,010 71.1 % 718 78.7 % 292 40.7 % Operating profit $ 410 28.9 % 194 21.3 % 216 111.3 %

Mining Royalty Lands Segment :

Three months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2023 % 2022 % Change % Mining lands lease revenue $ 3,264 100.0 % 2,883 100.0 % 381 13.2 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 151 4.6 % 189 6.6 % (38 ) -20.1 % Operating expenses 16 0.5 % 17 0.6 % (1 ) -5.9 % Property taxes 74 2.3 % 69 2.4 % 5 7.2 % Management company indirect 137 4.2 % 110 3.8 % 27 24.5 % Corporate expense 154 4.7 % 148 5.1 % 6 4.1 % Cost of operations 532 16.3 % 533 18.5 % (1 ) -0.2 % Operating profit $ 2,732 83.7 % 2,350 81.5 % 382 16.3 %

Development Segment :

Three months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Change Lease revenue $ 467 408 59 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 41 47 (6 ) Operating expenses 73 80 (7 ) Property taxes 179 356 (177 ) Management company indirect 646 506 140 Corporate expense 815 816 (1 ) Cost of operations 1,754 1,805 (51 ) Operating loss $ (1,287 ) (1,397 ) 110

Stabilized Joint Venture Segment :

Three months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2023 % 2022 % Change % Lease revenue $ 5,545 100.0 % 5,425 100.0 % 120 2.2 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,268 40.9 % 2,402 44.3 % (134 ) -5.6 % Operating expenses 1,557 28.1 % 1,333 24.6 % 224 16.8 % Property taxes 563 10.2 % 564 10.4 % (1 ) -0.2 % Management company indirect 116 2.1 % 89 1.6 % 27 30.3 % Corporate expense 129 2.3 % 118 2.2 % 11 9.3 % Cost of operations 4,633 83.6 % 4,506 83.1 % 127 2.8 % Operating profit $ 912 16.4 % 919 16.9 % (7 ) -0.8 %

Asset Management Segment :

Six months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2023 % 2022 % Change % Lease revenue $ 2,490 100.0 % 1,751 100.0 % 739 42.2 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 637 25.6 % 464 26.5 % 173 37.3 % Operating expenses 317 12.7 % 279 15.9 % 38 13.6 % Property taxes 123 4.9 % 105 6.0 % 18 17.1 % Management company indirect 255 10.3 % 192 11.0 % 63 32.8 % Corporate expense 453 18.2 % 369 21.1 % 84 22.8 % Cost of operations 1,785 71.7 % 1,409 80.5 % 376 26.7 % Operating profit $ 705 28.3 % 342 19.5 % 363 106.1 %

Mining Royalty Lands Segment :

Six months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2023 % 2022 % Change % Mining lands lease revenue $ 6,546 100.0 % 5,308 100.0 % 1,238 23.3 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 334 5.1 % 244 4.6 % 90 36.9 % Operating expenses 33 0.5 % 32 0.6 % 1 3.1 % Property taxes 143 2.2 % 134 2.5 % 9 6.7 % Management company indirect 253 3.8 % 217 4.1 % 36 16.6 % Corporate expense 261 4.0 % 242 4.6 % 19 7.9 % Cost of operations 1,024 15.6 % 869 16.4 % 155 17.8 % Operating profit $ 5,522 84.4 % 4,439 83.6 % 1,083 24.4 %

Development Segment :

Six months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Change Lease revenue $ 953 791 162 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 96 92 4 Operating expenses 167 291 (124 ) Property taxes 466 711 (245 ) Management company indirect 1,157 996 161 Corporate expense 1,389 1,337 52 Cost of operations 3,275 3,427 (152 ) Operating loss $ (2,322 ) (2,636 ) 314

Stabilized Joint Venture Segment :

Six months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2023 % 2022 % Change % Lease revenue $ 10,821 100.0 % 10,485 100.0 % 336 3.2 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,532 41.9 % 4,966 47.4 % (434 ) -8.7 % Operating expenses 3,045 28.1 % 2,747 26.2 % 298 10.8 % Property taxes 1,094 10.1 % 1,119 10.7 % (25 ) -2.2 % Management company indirect 214 2.0 % 174 1.6 % 40 23.0 % Corporate expense 220 2.0 % 194 1.8 % 26 13.4 % Cost of operations 9,105 84.1 % 9,200 87.7 % (95 ) -1.0 % Operating profit $ 1,716 15.9 % 1,285 12.3 % 431 33.5 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, FRP presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to our Board of Directors, management and investors regarding certain trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, purposes of determining management incentive compensation and budgeting, forecasting and planning purposes. We provide Pro-rata net operating income (NOI) because we believe it assists investors and analysts in estimating our economic interest in our consolidated and unconsolidated partnerships, when read in conjunction with our reported results under GAAP. This measure is not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

Pro-rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation Six months ended 06/30/23 (in thousands) Stabilized Asset Joint Mining Unallocated FRP Management Development Venture Royalties Corporate Holdings Segment Segment Segment Segment Expenses Totals Net Income (loss) $ 513 (5,257 ) (509 ) 4,018 2,133 898 Income Tax Allocation 190 (1,950 ) (90 ) 1,490 791 431 Income (loss) before income taxes 703 (7,207 ) (599 ) 5,508 2,924 1,329 Less: Unrealized rents 420 — — 97 — 517 Gain on sale of real estate — — — 10 — 10 Interest income — 2,561 — — 2,946 5,507 Plus: Unrealized rents — — 100 — — 100 Loss on sale of real estate 2 — — — — 2 Equity in loss of Joint Ventures — 7,446 202 24 — 7,672 Professional fees - other — — 59 — — 59 Interest Expense — — 2,113 — 22 2,135 Depreciation/Amortization 637 96 4,532 334 — 5,599 Management Co. Indirect 255 1,157 214 253 — 1,879 Allocated Corporate Expenses 453 1,389 220 261 — 2,323 Net Operating Income (loss) 1,630 320 6,841 6,273 — 15,064 NOI of noncontrolling interest — — (3,112 ) — — (3,112 ) Pro-rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures — 2,205 445 — — 2,650 Pro-rata net operating income $ 1,630 2,525 4,174 6,273 — 14,602





Pro-rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation Six months ended 06/30/22 (in thousands) Stabilized Asset Joint Mining Unallocated FRP Management Development Venture Royalties Corporate Holdings Segment Segment Segment Segment Expenses Totals Net Income (loss) $ 249 (3,351 ) (92 ) 3,758 422 986 Income Tax Allocation 93 (1,242 ) 92 1,393 12 348 Income (loss) before income taxes 342 (4,593 ) — 5,151 434 1,334 Less: Unrealized rents 196 — — 105 — 301 Gain on sale of real estate — — — 733 — 733 Equity in gain of Joint Ventures — — 171 — — 171 Interest income — 1,563 — — 455 2,018 Plus: Unrealized rents — — 51 — — 51 Equity in loss of Joint Ventures — 3,520 — 21 — 3,541 Interest Expense — — 1,456 — 21 1,477 Depreciation/Amortization 464 92 4,966 244 — 5,766 Management Co. Indirect 192 996 174 217 — 1,579 Allocated Corporate Expenses 369 1,337 194 242 — 2,142 Net Operating Income (loss) 1,171 (211 ) 6,670 5,037 — 12,667 NOI of noncontrolling interest — — (2,132 ) — — (2,132 ) Pro-rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures — 1,192 — — — 1,192 Pro-rata net operating income $ 1,171 981 4,538 5,037 — 11,727



