Governor Katie Hobbs Celebrates the Passage of Prop 400 that Will Create Jobs, Build Businesses, and Secure Arizona’s Economic Future

This was originally posted July 31, 2023.

Phoenix, AZ — Governor Katie Hobbs released the following statement in response to the passage SB1102 allowing Prop 400 to go to the ballot in Maricopa County:

“Today, bipartisan leaders invested in the future of Arizona families, businesses, and communities. The passage of the Proposition 400 ballot measure will secure the economic future of our state and create hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs for Arizonans. These critical infrastructure investments will build and attract businesses and make Arizona the best place to live, work, and raise a family. I am glad we were able to put politics aside and do what is right for Arizona. Together, we will build an Arizona for everyone.”

 

