Governor Katie Hobbs Joined by ADOSH and TSMC Arizona to Announce Voluntary Protection Program and Apprenticeship Program

Phoenix, AZ — Governor Katie Hobbs was joined by the Arizona Department of Occupational Safety and Health (ADOSH), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), and workers to sign a Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) covering the TSMC Arizona construction project. Currently, nearly 12,000 workers support this north Phoenix project each day, and the VPP applies to all contractors on the site. Highlights of the agreement include:

On-site visits throughout the year with annual evaluations

Ten-hour training for all managers and leaders

Technical assistance and workshops provided by ADOSH

Additionally, Governor Hobbs announced Arizona has set a goal to double the number of construction and trades registered apprentices by 2026. This includes increasing access to apprenticeships for women and other underrepresented learners in the trade. The state plans on updating existing registered programs rules and regulations to reflect current market trends and best practices, and will spend $500,000 as a downpayment towards the workforce training program.

“I’m proud to bring TSMC and Arizona workers together to create safe, good-paying jobs, expand our middle class, and invest in the future of our economy,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Arizona will work tirelessly to train the workforce of the future as we lead the country in semiconductor manufacturing. With workers and business at the table, we will continue to grow for generations to come and ensure Arizonans have the skills they need to thrive.”

“The safety of our employees and construction workforce has been paramount from day one of this project. Our commitment to safety is not just a statement; it is ingrained in the very fabric of our culture," said Brian Harrison, President of TSMC Arizona. “This is one of the largest active construction projects in the country, and with this partnership agreement, we have taken further action to ensure that every individual who steps foot on our Phoenix site understands the high priority we place on creating the safest possible workplace.”

"This workplace safety partnership with ADOSH and TSMC brings together employers, workers, trades, contractors, and management – the important formula for collaboration and prioritizing a safe working environment for everyone," said Industrial Commission of Arizona Director James Ashley.

“It is great to see the Governor take the lead and work with ADOSH and The Industrial Commission to address worker safety in Arizona," said Bill Ruiz, Political Representative for the Arizona Carpenters Union. "The Governor along with community partners such as TSMC are demonstrating a strong commitment to training with credentialed tradesmen to create an expectation of excellence and safety within the industry.”

"It is great to see Governor Hobbs' administration take special interest in increasing registered Apprenticeships to develop a more highly skilled workforce in Arizona," said Fabian Sandez, President of Carpenters' Local #1912. "This will help meet the demands of our rapidly growing economy, provide good wages for our workers, and grow community wealth for Arizona."

Read the Voluntary Protection Program Agreement and more about the BuildItAZ Initiative below.