HAYW SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Hayward Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 2, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW).



The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Hayward between March 2, 2022 and July 27, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until October 2, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Hayward Holdings, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Hayward and its management had engaged in a channel-stuffing scheme designed to artificially boost Hayward’s short-term sales and earnings; (b) Hayward had flooded its channel partners with inventory that they did not want or need at a level that far outpaced then-existing consumer demand; (c) Hayward’s channel partners were suffering from an inventory glut as a result of the channel-stuffing scheme that would require a massive destocking in the second half of 2022; (d) Hayward’s channel-stuffing scheme had cannibalized future sales, materially impairing the Company’s ability to sell to its customers; (e) the demand for pool equipment had slowed down, which, combined with flooding channel partners with more inventory, led to an inventory glut and the need for these channel partners to reduce inventory levels; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, Hayward’s projected 2022 financial results were not achievable and lacked a reasonable basis in fact.

