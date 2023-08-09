Submit Release
ALDX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Aldeyra Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 29, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/aldeyra-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=43188&from=3

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Aldeyra between March 17, 2022 and June 20, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until September 29, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the ADX-2191 new drug application ("NDA") did not include adequate and well-controlled investigations and thus failed to show substantial evidence of ADX-2191’s effectiveness; (ii) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ADX-2191 NDA in its current form; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated ADX-2191’s clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887


