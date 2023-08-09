ALDX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Aldeyra Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 29, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX).



The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Aldeyra between March 17, 2022 and June 20, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until September 29, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the ADX-2191 new drug application ("NDA") did not include adequate and well-controlled investigations and thus failed to show substantial evidence of ADX-2191’s effectiveness; (ii) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ADX-2191 NDA in its current form; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated ADX-2191’s clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

