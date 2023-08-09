RIDEQ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Lordstown Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 25, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Lordstown Motors Corp. (OTC Other: RIDEQ).



The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Lordstown between August 4, 2022 and June 26, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until September 25, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to the complaint, defendants repeatedly made and/or caused Lordstown to make false and/or misleading statements about Lordstown’s relationship with Hon Hai Technology Group (“Foxconn”) suggesting, or in some instances, representing that Foxconn was working cooperatively with Lordstown when in fact, the partnership had stalled soon after the execution of a joint venture agreement and quickly soured.

