EOSE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Eos Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 2, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Eos between May 9, 2022 and July 27, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until October 2, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bridgelink Commodities, LLC (“Bridgelink”) is connected to a group whose assets were seized by a creditor and sold in an auction; (2) as such, Bridgelink’s commitment and ability to purchase Eos products was not as secure as Eos had led investors to believe; (3) as such, Eos’s backlog was overstated; (4) such overstatement negatively impacts Eos’s ability to secure a loan from the Department of Energy; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887


