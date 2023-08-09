KEY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Key Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 3, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY).



To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/key-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=43194&from=3

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Key between February 27, 2020 and June 9, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until October 3, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, KeyCorp issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Key downplayed concerns with its liquidity while overstating the effectiveness of its long-term liquidity strategy; (ii) Key overstated its projected net interest income (“NII”) for the second quarter and full year of 2023, as well as related positive NII drivers, while downplaying negative NII drivers; (iii) as a result, Key was likely to negatively revise its previously issued NII guidance; (iv) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Key’s business, financial results, and reputation; and (v) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (628) 895-0423

F: (212) 537-5887