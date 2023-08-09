LYV SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Live Nation Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 3, 2023

Submit Release
NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Live Nation between February 23, 2022 and July 28, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until October 3, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Live Nation engaged in anticompetitive conduct, including charging high fees and extended contracts with talent, and retaliated against venues; (2) as a result, Live Nation was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny and face fines, penalties, and reputational harm; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887


