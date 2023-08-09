Maternity & Personal Care Market: Nurturing Growth with USD [$106.5 Billion ] and Anticipated CAGR of [6.5%] by 2031

Maternity & Personal Care Market



PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220U, UNITED STATE, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Maternity & Personal Care Market," The maternity & personal care market size was valued at $58.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $106.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The rise in the prevalence of personal care issues among people such as hair loss, skin allergies, oral disorders, and others is predicted to boost the maternity & personal care market growth during the forecast period. People are becoming increasingly conscious of the need of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and enhancing their personal care in order to live a high-quality life. Furthermore, the increase in the number of working women professionals, as well as their rise in demand for comfortable maternity clothes and personal care items such as supplements, creams, oils, and lotions, are likely to drive the maternity & personal care market opportunities during the forecast period.

Customers find it difficult to buy organic personal care products as they are more expensive than synthetic alternatives. Therefore, the majority of consumers prefer to purchase synthetic or chemical based personal care items such as creams and lotions. These products may result in skin allergies and blisters, and this possibility is anticipated to have a detrimental effect on the expansion of the maternity & personal care market share during the forecasted years.

Growing preference for natural and organic skincare, maternity supplements, and personal care products has been fueled by the rise in concerns about the adverse effects of chemicals in personal care products on the consumer. The chemicals in the products can result in severe conditions including skin irritation, allergies, and dullness of the skin. Using synthetic or chemical cosmetics for an extended period may result in toxicity, hormone imbalance, and a variety of other health problems. Organically produced skincare and body care products, on the other hand, do not harm the skin in any way and instead use substances like plant extracts and natural oils to nourish the body and provide sufficient nutrients. Customers prefer natural skincare and cosmetics that are devoid of chemicals and open about their ingredients, which is anticipated to increase demand for these goods.

The maternity & personal care market analysis is segmented on the basis of product category, end user, maternal wear, personal care, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product category, the market is divided into skin care, hair care, oral care, cosmetics, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is classified into male, female, and children & infants. On the basis of maternal apparel, the market is divided into daywear, nightwear, and innerwear. On the basis of personal care, the market is classified into stretch marks minimizer, body restructuring gels, itching prevention creams, skin toning creams, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online, and others. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the maternity & personal care market opportunities report include Aurora Edgewell personal care, Jubilant Ingrevia, Kaya, Unilever, P&G, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, Amoralia, Seraphine, Isabella Oliver, Mama Mio Inc., and Destination Maternity Corporation.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global maternity & personal care market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market, including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also highlights the present scenario and the upcoming trends & developments that are contributing toward the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, the threat of new players, and the emergence of substitutes in the market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Maternity & Personal Care Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the maternity & personal care market owing to the disrupted supply chain management of raw materials for product development.

The prevalence of the pandemic had a devastating effect on the global demand and supply chain and also the import and export of goods and services. Thus, a decrease in the export and import of cosmetics and beauty products is further anticipated to have a negative impact on the market growth.

Furthermore, people were unable to purchase the personal care products of their choice owing to the closure of shops and online product delivery. This factor impeded the market growth even further.

Key Findings of the Study

:- Based on product category, the skin care segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021 and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

:- Based on end user, the female segment accounted for the highest market share growth in 2021 and the children & infants segment is anticipated to generate the fastest growth during the forecast time

:- Based on maternal apparel, the daywear segment dominated the market share in 2021 and is predicted to show the fastest growth during the forecast years

:- Based on personal care, the stretch marks minimizer segment had a dominant market share in 2021 and is also likely to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

:- Based on distribution channel, the online channel accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and is predicted to have the fastest growth during the forecast years

:- Based on region, North America had the dominant market share in 2021, and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the fastest growth during the forecast period



