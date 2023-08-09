Solihull Invisalign Clear Braces Special Offer Announced By Downing Dental In Knowle

Metropolitan Borough of Solihull, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metropolitan Borough of Solihull, England -

Residents in the Solihull vicinity with an interest in top-tier orthodontic treatment will find delight in the news that Downing Dental, a well-regarded dental practice with a string of accolades, is introducing an exceptional opportunity. This distinguished dental establishment now proudly presents the Invisalign clear braces treatment, accompanied by expert care. Furthermore, the clinic is extending two remarkable bonuses upon the successful conclusion of the Invisalign treatment: complimentary teeth-whitening and retainers, without any added costs. Patients can now attain their desired smile at an extraordinary value due to this distinctive campaign, which entails a substantial discount exceeding £650, translating to substantial savings.

To gain further insights into the Invisalign clear braces offering available at Downing Dental, readers can access additional information at the following web address: https://downingdental.co.uk/invisalign.

Dr Ajay Verma, one of the Lead Dentists at Downing Dental and a co-Director of the practice, conveyed his enthusiasm by saying, "We are genuinely pleased to extend this special opportunity to our valued patients. Individuals seeking a discreet and effective method to align their teeth might consider Invisalign as a viable option. Through this offer, our patients can not only make monetary savings but also experience the highest possible level of care."

Dr Venay Verma, also a Lead Dentist and co-Director at Downing Dental, echoed this sentiment by adding, "At Downing Dental, our unwavering commitment is to deliver unparalleled dental care to our patients. Invisalign represents an exceptional treatment that not only achieves remarkable teeth alignment but also ensures the utmost convenience and comfort for our patients."

Invisalign stands as a cutting-edge orthodontic procedure that progressively aligns teeth using custom-created aligners composed of special transparent material. These aligners are personalized and almost imperceptible, making them a popular choice for individuals desiring enhanced smiles without the conspicuousness of traditional braces.

The efficacy of Invisalign, combined with its inconspicuous nature, is a notable advantage. Studies have demonstrated that Invisalign achieves outcomes comparable to traditional braces in a vast number of orthodontic cases.

The simplicity of maintaining Invisalign stands out as a primary asset. Since the aligners are removable, patients can sustain their pre-treatment oral hygiene practices with ease, including eating without discomfort, brushing, and flossing.

Individuals residing in Solihull and nearby areas pondering Invisalign treatment can confidently turn to Downing Dental for competent care and guidance. The experienced team at Downing Dental possesses substantial proficiency with Invisalign and can assist patients in evaluating the suitability of this treatment for their needs.

In addition to the complimentary teeth whitening and retainer offering, Downing Dental provides its esteemed patients with an array of added benefits, encompassing:

- No charge for the initial consultation

- Flexible treatment financing options

- Integration of cutting-edge technology

- Amicable, knowledgeable staff devoted to overall patient well-being

Those interested in embarking on Invisalign treatment at Downing Dental are encouraged to promptly reach out via the following contact number: 01564 778800 or explore the official website at https://downingdental.co.uk/.

Endorsement from a Patient

A contented patient of Downing Dental, Stephanie B., shared her enthusiastic appraisal on Google:

"I've consistently experienced exceptional service at Downing Dental. The entire staff is highly pleasant, accommodating, and affable. My spouse and I recently underwent Invisalign treatment and are exceedingly content with the outcomes and follow-up care. I would unreservedly recommend this practice to local individuals."

About Downing Dental

Downing Dental, an award-winning dental practice situated in Knowle-Solihull, serves the communities of Solihull, Knowle, and Dorridge within the West Midlands. This practice offers both private and NHS dental services, spanning general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, dental implants, and skin rejuvenation treatments. The practice is overseen by the experienced dentists Dr Ajay Verma and Dr Venay Verma, who are actively involved in the practice. Prioritizing patient happiness and health, Downing Dental is devoted to delivering premium care in a calm and welcoming atmosphere.

The dental practice enjoys a convenient location adjacent to a spacious parking area with ample spots. For directions to Downing Dental, please refer to this link: https://gotothis.one/downing-dental-solihull-knowle.

