The global coagulation analyzers market is anticipated to grow significantly owing to the factors such as the increasing prevalence of various cardiovascular diseases and bleeding disorders such as coronary heart disease, peripheral arterial disease, hemophilia, von Willebrand disease, and others, as well as an increase in awareness programs and initiatives, along with the increased product development activities such as product launches and regulatory approvals.

New York, USA, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coagulation Analyzers Global Market is Projected to Rise at a CAGR of ~5% by 2028 | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Coagulation Analyzers Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading coagulation analyzers companies’ market shares, challenges, coagulation analyzers market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market coagulation analyzers companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Coagulation Analyzers Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global coagulation analyzers market during the forecast period.

Notable coagulation analyzers companies such as Abbott, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., HORIBA Medical, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Bio-Group Medical System srl, Genrui Biotech Co., Ltd., Tokuyama Corporation, Stago, Beijing Succeeder Technology Inc., Helena Laboratories Corporation, BIOLABO S.A.S., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., SCLAVO Diagnostics International S.p.A, Erba Mannheim, ACON Laboratories, Inc., Haemonetics Corporation, and several others, are currently operating in the coagulation analyzers market.

In March 2023, Sysmex and Siemens Healthineers established a global agreement to supply hemostasis instruments and reagents as OEMs, under which each company will supply the other with their products in the diagnostic field of hemostasis on an OEM basis.

In December 2022, Durham-based medical device developer Hemosonics received US FDA approval for its Quantra Hemostasis System with QStat Cartridge to assist doctors in evaluating whole blood samples to determine how well the blood is clotting.

In February 2022, Horiba UK, a subsidiary of Horiba Medical, launched the new high throughput hemostasis analyzer known as the new Yumizen G1550 automated hemostasis analyzer and Microsemi CRP LC-767G POC hematology analyzer in the UK.

In October 2021, Trivitron Healthcare, a leading medical devices company announced the launch of a new line of Coagulation Analyzer products manufactured by Diagon Ltd

In July 2021, Sysmex Europe launched two new automated blood coagulation analyzers, CN-3500 and CN-6500, in specific countries in the EMEA region. They are targeted at medium- and large-scale hospitals and commercial labs, as well as other facilities.

Coagulation Analyzers Overview

Coagulation analyzers are sophisticated medical devices designed to assess the clotting properties of blood. They play a critical role in diagnosing and monitoring various medical conditions related to blood coagulation and clotting disorders. These analyzers are essential tools in clinical laboratories and healthcare settings, providing valuable information to healthcare professionals for accurate and timely patient care. Coagulation analyzers work based on the principle of detecting changes in the clotting process of blood samples. The most common method used is called the clotting time or clotting-based method. In this approach, the analyzer measures the time taken for blood to form a clot after the addition of specific reagents. The clotting time is influenced by various clotting factors and components present in the blood, such as fibrinogen, platelets, and coagulation factors.





Coagulation Analyzers Market Insights

North America accounted for the highest share of the coagulation analyzers market in 2022, with a share of 38.69%. Factors such as the rising frequency of blood disorders such as hemophilia, von Willebrand disease, sickle cell disease, and others will have an impact on the region’s coagulation analyzer market. Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditures and rising research and development activities in the region as a result of the rapid launch and approval of new coagulation analyzers are boosting the coagulation analyzers market expansion in North America.

In addition to the factors described above, strategic activities such as product launches and approvals, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, investments, and others contribute to promoting regional product demand. For example, Durham-based medical device firm Hemosonics gained US FDA approval in December 2022 for its Quantra Hemostasis System with QStat Cartridge to assist doctors in reviewing whole blood samples to determine how effectively the blood clots. As a result, such strategic initiatives help to improve demand for coagulation analyzers, propelling the North American coagulation analyzers market forward during the forecast period.

Coagulation Analyzers Market Dynamics

The coagulation analyzers market is expanding due to a variety of factors, one of which is the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders. The growing number of cardiovascular procedures that use coagulation analyzers to assess potential risk for hypercoagulability or thrombophilia before, during, and after the procedure will also drive up demand for coagulation analyzers. Another key factor driving the growth of the coagulation analyzers market is the increasing number of people suffering from bleeding diseases such as hemophilia, von Willebrand disease, and others.

Chronic blood diseases have a profound influence on patients’ and their families’ health and quality of life. They are capable of causing discomfort, loss of normal functioning, sadness, anxiety, financial load, long-term hospitalization, and even death. Coagulant analyzers detect clot deficits, measure coagulation pathway speed, and thrombin levels, and are also used to evaluate drug effects on whole blood. As a result, early diagnosis of heart problems and other blood disorders using coagulation analyzers is critical and will drive the global coagulation analyzers market during the forecast period.

However, a shortage of qualified specialists, which leads to errors, an increasing number of product recalls, and other factors may limit the coagulation analyzers market expansion in the coming years.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2020–2028 Coagulation Analyzers Market CAGR ~5% Coagulation Analyzers Market Size by 2028 USD 4.50 Billion Key Coagulation Analyzers Companies Abbott, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., HORIBA Medical, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Bio-Group Medical System srl, Genrui Biotech Co., Ltd., Tokuyama Corporation, Stago, Beijing Succeeder Technology Inc., Helena Laboratories Corporation, BIOLABO S.A.S., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., SCLAVO Diagnostics International S.p.A, Erba Mannheim, ACON Laboratories, Inc., Haemonetics Corporation, among others

Coagulation Analyzers Market Assessment

Coagulation Analyzers Market Segmentation Coagulation Analyzers Market Segmentation By Product Type: Instruments (Automated Analyzers, Semi-Automated Analyzers, And Manual Analyzers) and Reagents and Consumables Coagulation Analyzers Market Segmentation By Test Type: Fibrinogen Testing, Activated Clotting Time Testing, D-Dimer Testing, Prothrombin Time, and Others Coagulation Analyzers Market Segmentation By Technology: Optical Technology, Mechanical Technology, Electrochemical Technology, and Others Coagulation Analyzers Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Others Coagulation Analyzers Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Coagulation Analyzers Market 7 Coagulation Analyzers Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Coagulation Analyzers Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

