Champion Health Empowers Distribution Partners with Gig Worker Solutions Partnership to Extend Reach of the CHAMP Plan™
Empowering the 74 million members of the Gig Economy with access to true group benefits, workers compensatio, and resources previously reserved only for W2 employees.
"Champion Health's brokers gain a competitive edge, partnering with Gig Worker Solutions to offer the CHAMP Plan™ to the gig economy."SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Champion Health Inc., an esteemed provider of clinical preventive healthcare programs, today announced a strategic partnership with Gig Worker Solutions, the leading provider of support for gig economy workers. This alliance aims to provide distribution partners of Champion Health with access to Gig Worker Solutions' unique platform, thereby enabling the provision of the CHAMP Plan™ to the gig economy and enhancing their financial growth.
Under the leadership of CEO Michael Conway, Champion Health’s CHAMP Plan™, a cost-effective, preventive healthcare program, has been instrumental in shaping organizational healthcare solutions. By joining hands with Gig Worker Solutions, helmed by CEO Ryan Leggett, Champion Health will now provide its distribution partners with a powerful tool to serve the unique needs of the estimated 74 million gig workers across the United States.
"This partnership represents a new era for our distribution partners," Conway stated. "By providing them access to Gig Worker Solutions' platform, we’re not only equipping them to offer the CHAMP Plan™ to a wider audience but also presenting them an opportunity to enhance their financial scenario.”
By incorporating the CHAMP Plan™ into Gig Worker Solutions' benefits platform, distribution partners can extend vital healthcare coverage to gig workers. The collaboration also opens doors to improved financial prospects for these partners through the platform's unique offerings and the large pool of gig workers it caters to.
The partnership serves as a milestone for Champion Health, demonstrating their commitment to expanding their healthcare solutions' reach and impact. At the same time, it represents a significant stride for Gig Worker Solutions in their mission to ensure all gig workers have access to essential resources and benefits.
About Champion Health Champion Health Inc., led by CEO Michael Conway, is a prominent provider of comprehensive clinical preventive healthcare programs. The CHAMP Plan™, their leading offering, is designed to complement primary healthcare insurance, promoting cost-effectiveness and employee satisfaction. Visit https://champplan.com/ for more information.
About Gig Worker Solutions CEO Ryan Leggett heads Gig Worker Solutions, an industry pioneer serving the unique needs of the gig economy. Their revolutionary platform provides gig workers unprecedented access to critical benefits and resources, fostering a more inclusive and equitable work environment. Learn more at https://gigworkersolutions.com/.
