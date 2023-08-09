Person of Interest Sought in Kidnapping and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses: 4900 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in reference to Kidnapping and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offenses that occurred on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, in the 4900 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 6:08 am, an unknown suspect entered a vehicle that was left unattended and running, with a juvenile male in the back seat. The suspect drove away with the vehicle. A short time later, the child and vehicle were located in the 1200 block of 49th Street, Northeast. The child was unharmed. The suspect fled the scene.

A person of interest was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###