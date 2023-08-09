Sarcoma Foundation of America Honors Anjali Albanese, MSW, LSW, OSW-C with 2023 Compassionate Care Award

DAMASCUS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), an organization dedicated to increasing research and awareness for sarcoma, today announced that Anjali Albanese, MSW, LSW, OSW-C will receive the Compassionate Care Award during SFA’s Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala on September 19, 2023, in New York, NY.

The Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala is SFA’s flagship fundraising event. Now in its 21st year, it features extraordinary honorees, tributes to sarcoma cancer survivors and advocates, and recognize important advances in science and research. The international awards presented during the Gala are the highest honors bestowed in the sarcoma community.

The SFA Compassionate Care Award is given annually to recognize a patient/nurse navigator (clinical/nurse, community health worker, social worker in the role of a navigator) for his or her outstanding contributions to patient care, support, or education. Albanese was nominated for the Award by her patient Tiffany Sontos and her coworker Stephanie Greco. “I have learned how to fly with broken wings, and I have Anjali to thank, because she is one of my biggest cheerleaders,” says Sontos. “She is my navigator through the healthcare system and most importantly she sees me as a person not just a number. Anjali truly is and will always be my angel on earth.”

Anjali is a licensed social worker with Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, Pa. She received her Master of Social Work from the School of Social Work at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, and her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Montclair State University.

For more information about the Gala, ticket purchases, and sponsorship opportunities, please go to https://www.curesarcoma.org/nyccelebration/.



About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is an advocate for increased research to find new and better therapies with which to treat patients with sarcoma. The organization raises money to privately fund grants for sarcoma researchers and conducts education and advocacy efforts on behalf of sarcoma patients. For more information, please visit www.curesarcoma.org.

About Sarcoma

Sarcoma is a rare cancer in adults (1 percent of all adult cancers) but rather prevalent in children (about 15% of all childhood cancers). At any one time, 200,000 patients and their families are struggling with sarcoma. Every year, nearly 17,370 new cases are diagnosed and more than 7,280 people die from the disease.