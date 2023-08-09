Delirium Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.99% from 2023-2033 | IMARC Group

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Delirium Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2033”, the 7 major delirium markets are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.99% during 2023-2033. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

What is Delirium?

Delirium presents as an abrupt, significant disruption of mental capacities leading to disoriented cognition and diminished environmental awareness. Characteristic signs include an inability to focus, struggling with information comprehension, memory problems, and experiencing illusions or false beliefs. The individual's state of consciousness can oscillate, displaying alternating phases of extreme activity and sluggishness. Other indicators encompass restlessness, agitation, anxiety, sleep anomalies, and changes in appetite. A clinical evaluation, involving a thorough study of the patient's symptoms, cognitive function, health history, and current medications, is pivotal in diagnosing delirium. Healthcare providers assess the patient's medical history and mental state, testing attention, cognition, and awareness. Furthermore, physical and neurological examinations are necessary, checking vision, balance, coordination, and reflexes. Complementary diagnostic procedures involve numerous blood and urine tests and brain scans to exclude potential underlying conditions.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the industry?

The growing incidence of neurological conditions due to various factors like genetic issues, birth defects, and nerve damage is primarily propelling the delirium market forward. Medicines like antipsychotics and benzodiazepines are increasingly being employed to manage delirium symptoms such as hallucinations and restlessness, further stimulating market growth. Additionally, cognitive tests like the mini-mental state examination (MMSE) are used in delirium diagnosis to evaluate basic cognitive function and detect condition-related changes. Key industry players are investing heavily in understanding delirium's fundamental causes, including brain function alterations and inflammation's role, opening new avenues for disease prevention and treatment, which is also enhancing the market outlook. Moreover, the rising use of standardized assessment tools like the confusion assessment method (CAM) and the delirium observation screening scale (DOSS), which allow non-psychiatric clinicians to accurately and swiftly diagnose the condition, is anticipated to fuel the delirium market in the future. The growing incidence of neurological conditions due to various factors like genetic issues, birth defects, and nerve damage is primarily propelling the delirium market forward.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the delirium market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Merck & Co

• CereNova

Countries Covered:

• United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

• Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

• Historical, current, and future performance of the delirium market

• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

• Sales of various drugs across the delirium market

• Reimbursement scenario in the market

• In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current delirium marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:

• Drug Overview

• Mechanism of Action

• Regulatory Status

• Clinical Trial Results

• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:

• Drug overview

• Mechanism of action

• Regulatory status

• Clinical trial results

• Drug uptake and market performance

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2033)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

