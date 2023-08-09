UnknownCyber Named Finalist of the Coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2023

“We’re thrilled to receive this recognition in one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine! It’s exciting to see the top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe recognize Unkno UnknownCyber finds malware undetected by other solutions to protect organizations from new computer viruses and malware before the rest of the world.

UnknownCyber named finalist for Cutting Edge Zero-day Threat Detection in Cyber Defense Magazine’s 11th Annual InfoSec Awards

“We’re thrilled to receive this recognition in one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine! It’s exciting to see the top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe recognize UnknownCyber as fundamentally different, offering protection that others can’t, we couldn’t be more pleased,” said James Hess, CEO of UnknownCyber.

Judging continues through October, 2023, where winners will be announced online, in print and during Cyber Defense Con 2023, taking place October 26-27, 2023 in Orlando, Florida, USA, where a select group of winners will be given the opportunity to showcase their innovative solutions to the Top Global CISOs during their invitation only conference at https://www.cisoconference.com.

“UnknownCyber embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About UnknownCyber

UnknownCyber reduces expense and secures businesses through automated detection of the next threat unknown and missed by other tools. This, so businesses can afford to protect from the scale of new automated cyber-attacks like those created by Chat-GPT and other Generative AI. We automatically detect the next polymorphic malware before the rest of the world. We extract the “DNA” from the attacker’s failed attempts using the most recent advances in mathematical and statistical reasoning. This allows us to predict and prevent the next unknown malware variant by weaponizing code sharing and reuse and using it against the attacker. We know the attackers new attack at launch and break the one in beta by identifying the inescapable DNA of all malware as it is created. Our products and services are developed on research that was sponsored by the US Department of Defense and independently evaluated by MIT Lincoln Labs. Learn more about us at www.unknowncyber.com.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s eleventh year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences and Cyber Defense Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these award winning company executives. Search for a Cybersecurity job at https://www.cyberdefenseprofessionals.com or post an infosec job for free, anytime. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

