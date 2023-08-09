Aruba’s Bold Properties Joins Christie’s International Real Estate

Oranjestad-based Bold Properties is the first Aruban affiliate of the luxury real estate network, which continues to expand throughout the Caribbean

CHICAGO and ORANJESTAD, Aruba, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bold Properties Aruba today announced that the firm has joined Christie’s International Real Estate, the world’s preeminent luxury real estate brand and network, becoming its exclusive Aruba affiliate. The affiliation will help further establish Bold Properties Aruba as the premier luxury brokerage firm on the southern Caribbean island.

As an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, Bold Properties Aruba will benefit from world-class marketing and technology, national and international visibility for listings, and a connection to the iconic Christie’s auction house, for the referral of fine art and luxury goods.

Co-owners and brokers Aileen Kelly and Jenniffer Figaroa founded Bold Properties in 2022. They have a combined 17 years of experience selling real estate on the island. Both also have prior experience in banking and insurance, and Kelly spent several years working with real estate development and construction firms.

Bold distinguishes itself through its emphasis on agent coaching and training; personalized marketing; and an active network of fiduciaries throughout the islands, including attorneys, accountants, and financial advisers.

“We’re incredibly pleased to welcome Bold Properties Aruba as our exclusive affiliate on the island,” said Chris Lim, president of Christie’s International Real Estate. “Aileen and Jenniffer have assembled a powerhouse team that exemplifies a ‘bold’ real estate firm in every way, from their personalized marketing to their incredibly high level of service, and we look forward to watching them grow with the backing of the Christie’s International Real Estate network.”

Aligning with Christie’s International Real Estate will give Bold Properties Aruba an edge in the Aruba real estate market, according to Kelly. “The Christie’s International Real Estate brand is recognized worldwide as the gold standard for luxury brokerage, with an unmatched international network,” she said. “As we continue to grow, and work with buyers from the United States, Canada and other countries, the name recognition and benefits that Christie’s International Real Estate provides will be incredibly beneficial to our clients and agents.”

Danielle Austin, president of Christie’s International Real Estate Caribbean, added, “Bold Properties Aruba is a fantastic addition to our Caribbean network. Aileen and Jenniffer have built a standout agency in just over a year, which is a testament to their talent and drive, and their love for the island.”

Figaroa added that another goal of theirs is to inspire and provide opportunities for women in real estate. “Both Aileen and I are working mothers, and we want to show other women in the islands and beyond that you can pursue your entrepreneurial ambitions and successfully balance a career and family. I’m excited that Christie’s International Real Estate gives us a bigger, better platform to accomplish this,” she said.

A welcoming culture, some of the world’s best beaches and dive sites, and an advantageous location outside of the hurricane belt have long made Aruba a popular vacation and second-home destination for United States and Canadian nationals. Noord has historically been the largest city drawing investment interest, but in recent years, Aruban government's increased interest and investment in development have sparked a surge of new projects in the capital city of Oranjestad and San Nicolas, Aruba’s second-largest city. Most citizens of Aruba speak four languages: the official languages of Papiamento and Dutch, as well as English and Spanish.

Like many luxury resort-home markets, Aruba is experiencing high demand and relatively low supply, resulting in price increases of 5% year over year, on average. According to Kelly, robust demand during and after the COVID-19 pandemic has created a year-round property market on Aruba, whereas previously, activity was limited to the traditional November-through-April tourist season. Prices for luxury properties on the island typically range from US$750,000 to upwards of US$7 million.

Bold Properties Aruba joins the network’s growing number of affiliates in the Caribbean, including brokerages in St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands; Puerto Rico; the Bahamas; St. Barthélemy; St. Martin; the Cayman Islands; Turks and Caicos and the British Virgin Islands.

About Christie’s International Real Estate

Christie’s International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories, Christie’s International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. For more information, please visit christiesrealestate.com.

About Bold Properties Aruba

Bold Properties Aruba offers clients a tenacious spirit, worldly outlook and solid experience, making them an important ally to buyers and sellers on the island of Aruba. From beachfront condos that offer stunning ocean views to villas set in the island's lush, green interior, Bold Properties Aruba’s portfolio consists of the best real estate that Aruba has to offer. Bold’s team has an in-depth understanding of the ever-evolving market, with years of success in providing clients with exceptional real estate solutions that both meet and exceed their expectations. For more information, please visit boldrealestatearuba.com.

