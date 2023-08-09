Public input meeting for Watford City’s Long-Range Transportation and Future Land Use Plan scheduled August 16

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. CST on Wednesday, August 16, at the Rough Rider Center, 2209 Wolves Den Parkway in Watford City.



The purpose of the meeting is to seek public input and involvement on existing transportation conditions and land use plans in the Watford City area.



Watford City is updating the city’s existing Long-Range Transportation Plan and Future Land Use Plan documents and this meeting will be the initial step in obtaining public input on related needs and conditions.



The meeting will provide an opportunity for public participation in the process. Representatives from the City of Watford City, North Dakota Department of Transportation, and Civil Science, Inc. will be on hand to answer your questions and discuss any concerns.



If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by August 31, 2023, to Kyle Comer, Consultant Project Manager, 531 W. Villard St., Suite 1, Dickinson, ND 58601 or email: comments@civilscience.com with "Public Input Meeting - PCN 23527" in the e-mail subject heading. Additional project information and a community survey can be found on the project website at www.WatfordLRTP.org.



An additional public input meeting is tentatively scheduled for fall/winter 2023.



The City of Watford City will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Jake Walters, City Planner, City of Watford City, at 701-444-8402 or jwalters@nd.gov.



CONTACT:

David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

