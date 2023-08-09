City of Grand Forks, NDDOT seeks comments on project near Ray Richards Golf Course

BISMARCK, N.D. – The City of Grand Forks and North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) are proposing the construction of a grade separated crossing at the intersection of 42nd Street and DeMers Avenue in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Currently, five build alternatives are being analyzed to achieve the purpose and need for the project.



In accordance with 23 CFR 774.5, NDDOT is soliciting comments on the effects of this project on the Ray Richards Golf Course. Depending upon the chosen alternative, the project would require between 0.99 to 7.33 acres of permanent right-of-way and between 0.25 to 1.78 acres of temporary right-of-way from the golf course. While the project may permanently impact certain aspects of the current golf course, mitigation efforts such as the replacement of tee complexes and greens would occur to ensure the golf course retains 9 playable holes upon completion of the project.



The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has made a preliminary determination that the proposed action at the Ray Richards Golf Course is a Section 4(f) de minimis action in accordance with 23 CFR 774.5, conditioned on public review and comment. A de minimis finding may be made when uses of Section 4(f) land will have no adverse effect on the protected resources.



Information regarding the alternatives, impact and avoidance, minimization, mitigation or enhancement measures is available at:



Comments must be submitted on or before August 24, 2023, to Scott Middaugh, KLJ Project Manager, 300 23rd Avenue East, Suite 100, West Fargo, ND 58078 or demers-42nd@kljeng.com. Comments will become part of the official record and will be considered when making future project related decisions.



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

