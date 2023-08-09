Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Adairsville, GA

Adairsville, GA (August 9, 2023) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Adairsville, GA. The Adairsville Police Department requested the GBI conduct an independent investigation. One man was shot and is in critical condition. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information shows that on August 8, 2023, at around 1:45 p.m., the Adairsville Police Department, Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, and Georgia State Patrol received an active shooter BOLO for a blue Chevy Silverado pickup truck driven by Courtney Wilkerson, age 43, of Calhoun, GA. Earlier that day, Wilkerson shot at employees inside Mannington Mills in Calhoun, GA. Wilkerson then drove to Adairsville, where Adairsville Police Department officers, Bartow County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and Georgia State Patrol troopers spotted the truck and began to chase Wilkerson. Wilkerson started shooting at the officers during the chase. On highway 140 NW near I-75, in Adairsville, GA, Wilkerson ran into the rear of a Basic Ready Mix cement mixer, causing Wilkerson’s truck to careen into a vacant lot next to the BP gas station. Wilkerson then continued shooting at the officers, who returned fire, critically injuring Wilkerson.

Wilkerson received immediate medical attention and was taken to WellStar Kingstone Hospital. He is in critical condition at this time.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Bartow County District Attorney’s Office for review. Per the district attorney’s office, no body camera or dash camera footage will be released until this case is adjudicated.