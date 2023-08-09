Funding Available to Help Increase Minnesota Agricultural Product Sales

Minnesota’s value-added businesses and livestock processors seeking to start up, modernize, or expand their operations are encouraged to apply for two funding opportunities currently available through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA): the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Value-Added Grant and Meat, Poultry, Egg, and Milk Processing Grant programs.

These programs are intended to increase sales of Minnesota agricultural products by investing in equipment and physical improvements that support processing, capacity, market diversification, and market access.

Applicants must:

Intend to or be engaged in the processing of Minnesota agricultural products; or intend to or be engaged with livestock slaughter or processing, including meat, poultry, egg, and/or milk.

Be an individual, business, agricultural cooperative, nonprofit, educational institution, local unit of government, or tribal government.

Currently reside in Minnesota and be authorized to conduct business in Minnesota.

The MDA anticipates awarding up to $3 million between the two programs in fiscal year 2024 using a competitive review process. The maximum award is $150,000, and the minimum award is $1,000. Grantees are responsible for at least 50% of the total cost for the first $50,000 and 75% of the total cost for every dollar after as a cash match.

Grant applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, and funding for both programs will be awarded in early 2024.

For full eligibility details and to submit an application, visit the AGRI Value-Added Grant or the Meat, Poultry, Egg, and Milk Processing Grant webpages.

Media Contact

Logan Schumacher, MDA Communications

651-201-6193

Logan.Schumacher@state.mn.us