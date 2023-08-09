Demand for Global Soy-based Surfactants Market Size Poised to Surpass USD 2.9 B Growth by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 5.5%

[187 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Soy-based Surfactants Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 1.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 2.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 5.5% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, The Scoular Company, FUJI OIL ASIA PTE. LTD., Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Arla Foods amba, CROWN SOYA PROTEIN GROUP, Batory Foods, ADM, Cargill, Incorporated., Hain Celestial, House Foods America Corporation., Pulmuone Foods USA, Vitasoy International Holdings Limited., Tofurky, Eden Foods, MORINAGA & CO., LTD., Kikkoman Corporation., Amy's Kitchen, Inc., and Schouten, among others.

New York, NY, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Soy-Based Surfactants Market By Type (Soy Lecithin Surfactant, Soy Protein Surfactant, And Soybean Saponin Surfactant), By Application (Food Processing, Oilfield Chemicals, Pesticide, And Detergent), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2021 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Soy-based Surfactants Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 2.9 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What are Soy-based Surfactants? How big is the Soy-based Surfactants Industry?

Soy-based Surfactants Report Coverage & Overview:

Surface-active agents or surfactants are the compounds that enhance the cleaning efficiency, foaming/defoaming, emulsification, solvency, dispersal, wetting, and lubricity of water-based compositions. Soybean is an important source of natural surfactants including soy saponin, soy lecithin, and soy protein. Surfactants are widely used in drinks, food, cosmetics, and detergents.

Global Soy-based Surfactants Market: Growth Dynamics

The rise in interest & awareness in renewable-based products by end-users & consumers, the increase in regulatory & environmental pressure on regulatory pressure on petrochemicals, and continuous changes in feedstock pricing supporting oleochemicals are the primary factors that are fueling the growth of the global soy-based surfactants market. Soybean constitutes 20 percent oil and 40 percent protein. Soybean oil is the world's second-largest source of vegetable oil. The rapid growth in the production of soybean oil is leading to the development of soy-based surfactants.

The soy-based surfactants are usually derived from non-toxic epoxidized soybean oil methyl ester or epoxidized soybean oil which is been generally recognized as safe (GRAS). In addition to this, soy-based surfactants offer several advantages including high stabilizing & high emulsifying abilities, biocompatibility & biodegradability due to which it has wide applications in several industrial areas including personal care, food, and household applications.

All these factors are fostering the growth of the global market. Moreover, the rise in oleo chemical-based biosurfactants and the increase in industry consolidation through mergers and acquisitions among the manufacturers of surfactants are some of the aspects that are driving the growth of the global market. Furthermore, factors such as steady growth in the launch of new products and market application opportunities for soy-based surfactants are likely to augment the growth of the global soy-based surfactants market over the forecast period. However, emerging separation technologies to produce products with fewer impurities with potential applications in personal care and food will hamper the usage of soy-based surfactants which may restrain the growth of the global soy-based surfactants market.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.8 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 2.9 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, The Scoular Company, FUJI OIL ASIA PTE. LTD., Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Arla Foods amba, CROWN SOYA PROTEIN GROUP, Batory Foods, ADM, Cargill, Incorporated., Hain Celestial, House Foods America Corporation., Pulmuone Foods USA, Vitasoy International Holdings Limited., Tofurky, Eden Foods, MORINAGA & CO., LTD., Kikkoman Corporation., Amy's Kitchen, Inc., and Schouten, among others. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Soy-based Surfactants Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global soy-based surfactants market is segmented based on type, application, and region.

The global market is segmented based on application into food processing, oilfield chemicals, pesticide, and detergent. The food processing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Surfactants provide multifunctional properties for food additives as emulsifiers, dispersants, wetting agents, and solubilizers in foods that contain fats and oils such as baked goods, dairy foods, salad dressings, shortenings, and margarine. Thus, driving the segmental growth over the forecast period.

The global Soy-based Surfactants market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Soy Lecithin Surfactant

Soy Protein Surfactant

Soybean Saponin Surfactant

By Application

Food Processing

Oilfield Chemicals

Pesticide

Detergent

Browse the full “Soy-Based Surfactants Market By Type (Soy Lecithin Surfactant, Soy Protein Surfactant, And Soybean Saponin Surfactant), By Application (Food Processing, Oilfield Chemicals, Pesticide, And Detergent), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2021 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/soy-based-surfactants-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Soy-based Surfactants market include -

Archer Daniels Midland Company

DuPont

The Scoular Company

FUJI OIL ASIA PTE. LTD.

Cargill Incorporated

Ingredion Incorporated

Arla Foods amba

CROWN SOYA PROTEIN GROUP

Batory Foods

ADM

Cargill

Incorporated.

Hain Celestial

House Foods America Corporation.

Pulmuone Foods USA

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited.

Tofurky

Eden Foods

MORINAGA & CO. LTD.

Kikkoman Corporation.

Amy's Kitchen Inc.

Schouten

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global soy-based surfactants market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.5% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

In terms of revenue, the global soy-based surfactants market size was valued at around USD 1.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion, by 2030.

The increasing demand for soy-based surfactants in various industries such as food, personal care, and others is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Based on the type, the soy lecithin surfactant segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

surfactant segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. Based on the application, the detergent segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Based on region, Europe is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Soy-based Surfactants industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Soy-based Surfactants Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Soy-based Surfactants Industry?

What segments does the Soy-based Surfactants Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Soy-based Surfactants Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, by Application, and by Geography

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Dominance:

Among the regions, Europe is also expected to contribute to a significant share of the market growth. This is attributed to the incorporation of strict environmental regulations and the growing demand for renewable-based products. However, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the presence of key manufacturers of soy-based surfactants in countries like China & India, growing demand from the consumers for soy-based surfactants, increasing cost of petroleum-based products, and growing environmental concerns.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In August 2020, BASF announced the launch of a 100% naturally derived surfactant under the brand name Lamesoft Balance. The surfactants are voluntarily biodegradable and effectively stabilize the wax-based diffusion in hair and skin cleansing formulations.

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

