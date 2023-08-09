ThinkOn Acquires a Division of Probax to Expand its Data Centre Footprint in Australia and North America

TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkOn, a Channel-First cloud solution provider (CSP) with a global data centre footprint, has purchased the client base and related assets and services from Probax. The deal divests Probax of its backup and disaster recovery-related storage, freeing it to pivot its business to focus on its innovative software offerings, while ThinkOn gains its infrastructure, partner base, and a team of specialists to help accelerate its 24/7 follow-the-sun technical support.



“It was demand from long-term strategic partners that created the impetus for us to grow a larger and more established presence in Australia,” says Dan Timko, chief strategy officer at ThinkOn. “We’re a Channel-First company; therefore, we always aim to best serve our partners. With Probax, strategy, need, timing, and opportunity coalesced. This is more than an acquisition of a division of a company; we are also entering a partnership with Probax. ThinkOn will benefit from Probax’s award-winning software, and Probax will take advantage of our expertise and scale.”

ThinkOn is committed to making data thrive while keeping the cloud simple for partners to understand. ThinkOn’s team of Thinkers cuts through the noise, ambiguity, and complexity to deliver a broad range of trusted, scalable, innovative, simplistic, transparent, secure, and value-added data management services. ThinkOn offers turnkey Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), DRaaS (Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service), and BaaS (Backup-as-a-Service) solutions and data management services that are fast, flexible, and cost-effective—with predictable pricing and no hidden fees.

"ThinkOn provides a unique portfolio of service capabilities and scale, including deep experience with our Hive and Scout technologies. A key success factor of our execution strategy has been to leverage ThinkOn’s global IaaS capabilities through our long-standing partnership,” shared Tim Smith, CEO of Probax. "For Probax to achieve our goals in our strategic software-only pivot, we felt ThinkOn was our only choice to assume control of our clients who will benefit immensely from minimal disruption and new critical offerings for future success.”

ThinkOn’s holistic partner experience provides the deepest levels of business support while allowing partners to continue to fully own their customer relationships. While other CSPs’ margins are shrinking or non-existent, ThinkOn’s margins are double-digit. Incentive-based partner programs mean the CSP has more control over what they want partners to sell, but at ThinkOn, we want you to sell whatever you want to whomever you want in the most secure and compliant way possible.

“ThinkOn’s passion is creative solutions for partners’ and end-users’ data challenges,” says Craig McLellan, founder and chief executive officer of ThinkOn. “Probax’s passion is innovative software. This deal allows two companies that are built on similar values, follow similar partner-centric business models, and already share key technology alliances to focus on what they love, to the benefit of partners in Australia and North America.”

About ThinkOn

ThinkOn is a cloud solution and managed infrastructure services provider with a global data centre footprint, focused on empowering you to do whatever you need to do with your data. Consider ThinkOn your dedicated department of data-obsessed experts. They will protect your customer’s data like it’s their own, making it more resilient, secure, actionable, and searchable. ThinkOn is Channel-First and works with a global network of value-add resellers and managed service providers to provide creative, turnkey Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), DRaaS (Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service), and BaaS (Backup-as-a-Service) solutions and data management services that are fast, flexible, scalable, highly secure, and cost-effective—with predictable pricing and no hidden fees.

https://thinkon.com

Follow ThinkOn on LinkedIn.

ThinkOn Contact:

Vanessa Grantcharova

Brand Marketing Manager | ThinkOn

vanessa.grantcharova@thinkon.com



